Mark Ballas Leaves Fans ‘Crying’ After Heartfelt Post to His Wife

Fan-favorite “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Mark Ballas left fans emotional after sharing a touching post to his wife on Thanksgiving.

Ballas and his wife, BC Jean, tied the knot in November 2016. They are in a band together called Alexander Jean, and they put off some of their music so the dancer could return for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

“When I was unsure if I wanted to go back you encouraged & reassured me, you were at every live show beaming in the audience, if I was nervous before a performance all I needed to do was look across the room to recharge & feel confident,” he wrote in the Instagram post. “I can’t thank you enough for the countless epsom salt baths, back rubs & pick me ups when I thought my body wasn’t going to hold up any more.”

He shared that his wife made the season special by being patient and understanding.

“I honestly couldn’t be more grateful to have you in my life & to be your husband, we had to put a lot on hold when this opportunity presented itself.”

Ballas Teased His ‘Next Chapter’

In the post, Ballas added that he and his wife had started making headway on redecorating their home and had to put that off because of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“One of my favorite memories of this season will be when I had a rare couple of hours off so I came home to a power outage ‘of course’ & we played vintage battle ship in the dark,” he wrote. “You always know how to pick me up & be there for me, sometimes without even having to say a word & honestly I can’t thank you enough.”

He added, “I love you to the [moon] and back, I can’t wait to see what the next chapter brings.”

The dancer concluded the post with a quote about love.

“Happy is the man who finds a true friend, and far happier is he who fands that true friend in his wife,” he wrote.

Friends & Fans Were Left Emotional Over the Post

Friends and fans appreciated Ballas’s love for his wife displayed in the post.

“Omg I’m not supposed to be crying on Thanksgiving,” one person wrote. “This has to be the most beautiful tribute I’ve ever read.”

Ballas’s mom, Shirley Ballas, also commented on the post.

“I feel so blessed to have BC as my daughter in law,” she wrote. “Shining brightly, encouraging kind and oh so caring about all around her. You are truly truly blessed Mark I’m in awe of your relationship. Hugs and see you soon.”

Many fans took the time to encourage Ballas to return for “Dancing With the Stars” next season.

Ballas has yet to confirm if he’ll return next season, though he said that after the finale, his body “can’t fathom” returning to “Dancing With the Stars” again right now.

“This is SO beautiful. Congratulations on your win and on a beautiful relationship. Cheers to many more happy and healthy years together,” one person wrote.

The post also received love from Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Peta Murgatroyd, and Haley Reinhart.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return for season 32 in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.