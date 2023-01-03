DWTS Alum Receives Devastating Cancer Diagnosis

Tennis great and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Martina Navratilova has revealed that she has been diagnosed with two different types of cancer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Martina Navratilova Has Been Diagnosed With Throat & Breast Cancer

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the tennis star revealed that she has been diagnosed with both throat and breast cancer after finding an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November 2022, though they are unrelated.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable. I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got,” said Navratilova.

A spokesperson for the tennis star told People that both cancers are in their early stages and hopefully will respond to treatment.

“The cancer type is HPV and this particular type responds really well to treatment,” said the spokesperson, adding that the two cancers are “completely unrelated” and that “both of these cancers are in their early stages.”

Because of her diagnosis, Navratilova will be unable to cover the Australian Open for the Tennis Channel, but her spokesperson said that she “hopes to be able to join in from time time by Zoom.”

On Twitter after the news of her diagnosis broke, the tennis star thanked her fans for their support and said do not count her out.

“Needless to say my phone and Twitter are both blowing up so I will say again — thank you all for your support and I am not done yet,” wrote Navratilova.

In the replies on Twitter, her fans and famous friends are rallying around her.

“You’ve got this, Martina,” wrote actress Lynda Carter.

Actor Iain Armitage wrote, “I’m so glad you are feeling the love and support — we know you are a fighter and will get through this! Sending ❤️ 🎾.”

“Sending love and prayers to my friend Martina. It’s truly in your DNA to fight. Much love ❤️ to you and many prayers,” wrote tennis great Zina Garrison.

Motivational speaker Geno Carter added, “I am a stage 4 cancer survivor. You will beat this. If you need to chat with someone, I’m always around.”

Navratilova First Battled Breast Cancer 13 Years Ago

Play

Video Video related to dwts alum receives devastating cancer diagnosis 2023-01-03T09:44:16-05:00

In 2010, the tennis star was diagnosed with breast cancer, telling People at the time that the diagnosis completely knocked her back.

“I cried. It knocked me on my a**, really. I feel so in control of my life and my body, and then this comes, and it’s completely out of my hands,” said Navratilova.

She also told People that she should not have waited so long in between mammograms and urged people not to skip those important check-ups.

“I went four years between mammograms. I let it slide. Everyone gets busy, but don’t make excuses. I stay in shape and eat right, and it happened to me. Another year and I could have been in big trouble,” said the “Dancing With the Stars” season 14 contestant.

In 2017, Navratilova filmed a campaign for Novartis for their “My Time, Our Time” campaign where she talked about living with breast cancer and how “everything shifts” after a cancer diagnosis.

“[After being diagnosed with cancer] you realize your life can change in a nano-second, so that ‘seize the day’ thing definitely applies. I’m always very good about dealing with reality and getting on with it … being a top level athlete, pro athlete, you learn to be positive so that came in very handy as a patient, being a positive person helped a lot and surround yourself with positive people as well,” said Navratilova.

She added, “Time? That’s something you cannot ever have back. Don’t feel guilty about doing what is good for you because if it’s good for you, it’ll be good for other people around you.”

Navratilova competed on season 14 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside pro partner Tony Dovolani. They finished in 12th place.