DWTS Alum Becomes a Grandparent for the 1st Time

A “Dancing with the Stars” family member has become a grandmother for the first time. Season 27 DWTS alum Mary Lou Retton now has a granddaughter, as one of her daughters recently welcomed her first baby.

Mary Lou Retton Plans to Spoil Her Grandchildren

On July 31, People shared the news about Retton’s family expanding. The media outlet noted Retton’s daughter Skyla Kelley, 24, had a baby girl.

Ahead of the baby’s birth, Retton told People she already had a name picked out she wanted her grandchildren to use for her. “I’m going to be a LouLou,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant shared.

Retton acknowledged, “I don’t want to be a Mimi, a Gigi, or a Nana. A LouLou!”

She is excited about becoming a grandmother and anticipates more grandkids down the road.

The Olympic champion admitted, “I’m just going to be spoiling the heck out of them.” Retton noted she did not spoil her own kids. With grandchildren, however, things will be different.

“I’ll spoil them, and when they come over I’ll just play with them, hide and seek, all of it. It’s going to be LouLou’s time!”

Retton’s Granddaughter Has Been Kept off of Public Instagram Pages

So far, Retton has not shared any photos of her granddaughter on social media. In addition, Skyla keeps her Instagram page private.

Skyla’s Instagram bio contains a link to another page, @thepourhousee, which is described in the bio as a page highlighting “The sweet life of Penelope 👶🏼.” The page is private, but a picture of a very pregnant Skyla with her husband at their baby shower is used as the page’s profile picture.

It appears the page is a private one where Skyla can share updates on her daughter, whose name seems to be Penelope.

While Skyla’s social media pages are private, a couple of glimpses of her while she was pregnant did pop up on social media.

In May, Retton shared a group photo on her Instagram page. The family stood in front of a Mexican restaurant, and in the caption, Retton explained they were celebrating her daughter Emma’s college graduation.

Skyla wore a blue dress that highlighted her noticeable baby bump.

In June, Skyla’s older sister Shayla shared a couple of photos from the baby shower on her Instagram page. Shayla’s caption read, “Penny, you are so loved!” The reference to “Penny” seems to sync with the Instagram page suggesting the baby’s name is Penelope.

The mama-to-be smiled and cradled her baby bump while wearing a bright pink dress and a light pink sash.

Retton has four daughters with her ex-husband, Shannon Kelley, People notes. Shayla is the oldest, with McKenna, Skyla, and Emma, filling out the family.

In addition to becoming a grandmother, Retton’s youngest daughter Emma recently accepted a proposal from her now-fiance, Hudson Clark. Emma also recently graduated from the University of Arkansas.

It turns out that “LouLou” will soon be a grandmother of two. Shayla announced her own pregnancy via her Instagram page on August 8.

Skyla commented on her sister’s pregnancy announcement, noting their two children will be just seven months apart in age. Shayla and her husband expect their baby to arrive in February 2025, but they have not yet shared the baby’s gender.