DWTS Alum Hospitalized & ‘Not Able to Breathe on Her Own’

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” is hospitalized, and her condition is quite serious.

Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton partnered with Sasha Farber for season 27 of DWTS, noted ET Online. The pair received solid scores throughout their run on the Fall 2018 season, but they were eliminated in week 6. Their season was the one where Sharna Burgess and Bobby Bones won the mirror-ball trophy, with Witney Carson and Milo Manheim landing in second place.

Long before joining “Dancing with the Stars,” Retton was a gymnastics Olympic champion. She competed in the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles, California, and won five medals. She was the first American to earn the gold in the individual all-around in gymnastics. In addition, she took home a silver for the vault, a team event silver, and bronze medals in the floor and uneven bar events.

Now, Retton is fighting for her life. Here’s what you need to know:

Mary Lou Retton Has a Rare Form of Pneumonia

On October 10, Retton’s daughter took to social media to share the heartbreaking news about her mother. In a now-expired Instagram Story, McKenna Kelley told fans that her mother was currently in the intensive care unit at the hospital.

Kelley detailed that Retton “has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life.” The Olympic champion’s daughter revealed Retton has been hospitalized for more than a week already, and “She is not able to breathe on her own.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant’s daughter added, “Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured.”

The DWTS Veteran Is Receiving a Lot of Support

In sharing the difficult news of her mother’s medical condition, Kelley pleaded, “We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 3) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill.”

Retton’s daughter provided a link to a fundraising page on the site *spotfund, where she wrote, “ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!”

As of this writing, the initial $50,000 goal was quickly surpassed thanks to nearly 3,800 donors. The fund has already grown to over $175,000 and is still climbing. Over 2,100 comments were posted on the page as well, as supporters sent their prayers to Retton.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” competitor last posted on her Instagram page on September 29. The post showed the Olympic champion wearing a new leotard from her line of activewear, and the design was “Inspired by the iconic newsprint leotard worn by Mary Lou Retton herself.” Many of her fans are using the comments section of that post to share their prayers for her recovery.

“Lifting you up in prayer that you get through your pneumonia,” read one comment.

Another note read, “Praying and believing for a miracle healing!!!”

“Mary Lou I am praying for your healing and to be ok. Ive loved you for many years. Please Father and Angels heal her and let her stay with us,” detailed a fan.

“Keeping you in many prayers…keep fighting as you always inspire others with your huge heart and infectious smile,” a different fan encouraged.