‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Pays Tribute to Former Partner Following Her Death

Singer and co-founder of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, died on February 8, 2021, according to Variety. She was a former contestant on Dancing With the Stars, and the show took time to pay tribute to the celebrity following news of her passing.

In a statement to Variety, Wilson’s publicist explained that Wilson died at her home in Los Vegas and no cause of death was immediately known.

“I was extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family, Mary Wilson of the Supremes,” Berry Gordon said, according to Variety.

Read on to learn more about Wilson’s time on Dancing With the Stars and their tribute to the legendary singer.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Paid Tribute to Wilson

Wilson was a fixture on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars where she was partnered with professional dancer Brandon Armstrong. During her season, she came in 12th place. Their highest score was 17, and Wilson and Armstrong were sent home first that season.

“Mary Wilson was born to be an entertainer and her legacy will live on forever,” the Instagram account for Dancing With the Stars shared. “We extend our deepest condolences to her loved ones and feel honored to have her as part of our Dancing With the Stars family.”

Wilson had a great time on the show, according to the Detroit News.

“It was fabulous,” she told the outlet at the time. “I enjoyed it so much.”

She performed a cha-cha to Aretha Franklin’s “Think” before being sent home on the season.

Celebrities & ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Shared Condolences

Many Dancing With the Stars pros commented on the post, including Peta Murgatroyd, Daniella Karagach, Sasha Farber and Alan Bernsten. Jenna Johnson, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Emma Slater all also expressed their condolences.

Brandon Armstrong, Wilson’s Dancing With the Stars partner, also shared a touching tribute to the singer.

“Honestly this breaks my heart to even write this,” the pro wrote. “First of all my prayers are with the family and friends of miss Mary. I met Miss Mary at the perfect time in my life! I was struggling with a lot of different things in my life at the time and she made a difference right away!”

He added, “She taught me so much about bettering yourself, loving others and standing up for what you believe in. I loved the time we spent together but particularly the trip to New York after we were eliminated. On the plane, she spoke to me about learning to love your life, the good and the bad, loving people, the good and the bad and looking back on your life with joy!”

Armstrong concluded, “Her love for her family and particularly her kids inspired me and will continue to do so! I love you Miss Mary and God bless your family.”

Dancing With the Stars alums Chrishell Stause, Ginger Zee and Sean Spicer all reached out to tell Armstrong they were thinking of him and Wilson’s family.

READ NEXT: Cheryl Burke Revealed She Almost Fell For a Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner