‘Masked Singer’ Announces New Format & Celebrity Guests

Hit reality singing competition “The Masked Singer” has announced a new format change and the celebrity guest lineup for season eight — and it includes several “Dancing With the Stars” alumni. FOX made the announcement as part of its Television Critics Association summer press tour day on September 7.

Read on to find out what new feature is coming to “The Masked Singer” and which “Dancing With the Stars” alums are dropping by this season:

The Show is Debuting ‘King or Queen of “The Masked Singer,”‘ Plus Double Unmaskings, New Celebrity Guests Every Episode and All-New Themed Episodes

According to the FOX press release, each episode of season eight will “feature several jaw-dropping performances by intricately disguised celebrities, but for the first time ever, only one contestant will move on from each episode.”

It continues:

The studio audience will vote for their favorite, and the singer with the least amount of votes will unmask mid-show! That celebrity will get a front row seat in the "Masked Singer" VIP section to watch the rest of the competition and the second unmasking. For the first time ever, they won't have to wait to find out what celebrity they were competing against! Next, the top two singers face off in a Battle Royale performance of the same song. The winner will be crowned the King or Queen of "The Masked Singer" and move on to the next week's episode against new competition, and the other will unmask! The three finalists left standing after each round will compete in the semi-finals.

The show has also announced its all-new themed episodes, which include: “Vegas Night,” “Comedy Roast,” “Hall Of Fame,” “Muppets Night,” “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night,” “TV Themes,” “’90s Night,” “Thanksgiving” and “Fright Night.”

“The themes will be weaved throughout the performers’ song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, set design… and may even provide clues as to WHO is under the mask!” teases the press release.

This season will boast 22 different celebrities competing in costumes, with new ones introduced every week. The costumes FOX revealed so far include Bride, Avocado, Venus Fly Trap, Sir Bugaboo, Scarecrow, Hedgehog and Mummies. The season eight contestants have earned a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, 8 Gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and five Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alums Who are Celebrity Guests Include…

FOX also announced 15 celebrity guests, four of which are “Dancing With the Stars” alums (and one who we think might be part of the upcoming 31st season of the show).

The “Dancing With the Stars” alums include:

Singer Lance Bass, who finished in third place on season seven with his partner Lacey Schwimmer

Singer Donny Osmond, who won the Mirrorball trophy in season nine with his partner Kym Johnson Herjavec

Comedian Drew Carey, who finished in eighth place with his partner Cheryl Burke on season 18

Actress Jodie Sweetin, who finished in sixth place with her partner Keo Motsepe in season 22

There is also a celebrity guest who is a rumored “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 contestant. Read on to find out who it is, but be warned of spoilers.

Actress Danielle Fishel from “Boy Meets World” is also taking part in “The Masked Singer” season eight. She is rumored to be a part of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

The other celebrity guests include composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, comedian Will Arnett, actor Leslie Jordan, comedian Joel McHale, actress Tori Spelling, comedian Jon Lovitz, comedian Carrot Top, the Blue Man Group, and singer Sheila E.

“The Masked Singer” season eight returns on Wednesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

