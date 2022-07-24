DWTS Cast Member Opens Up About Daughter’s Death

“Dancing With the Stars” cast member Master P (real name Percy Miller Sr.) has opened up about the heartbreak surrounding his daughter’s accidental overdose. His 29-year-old daughter Tytyana died in late May 2022 of a drug overdose after nearly a decade of struggling with substance abuse.

On “CBS Mornings,” the rapper opened up about how his family is dealing with Tytyana’s death and what good he hopes can come of it:

Master P Said It Was ‘The Worst Call That a Parent Can Get’

When asked how it happened, he said that he got a phone call from one of his other children to tell him that Tytyana was dead.

“It was the worst call that a parent can get … my sympathy go out to everybody that lost a child,” said Master P.

He also added, “Going to my daughter’s funeral, I feel like I went to my own funeral. I don’t want to go to no more funerals.”

Master P went on to say that they all thought Tytyana was getting better and was “on the right track” and of course, like every parent who has lost a child, he struggles with feeling like he could have and should have done more.

“Every parent [feels that guilt]. I feel like I could’ve done more, but you never know. We’ve been going through this for nine years and you think, ‘Oh, you know what, she’s gonna get past this, we’re gonna go on and live happily every after,'” said the “Dancing With the Stars’ season two contestant.

Master P went on to say that he did ask his other children what he did wrong and some of them said he can be a bit controlling.

“I had to look in my own mirror and say that’s true, but I’ve only built parameters for protection, out of love, because I know where I come from and what I’ve been through,” said the rapper. “And when you look at mental illness and substance abuse, it’s serious. It affects everybody — Black, white, Asian, Latino, rich, poor.”

“It hurts so much as a family,” he continued, adding, “Anybody that’s watching this — love your loved ones while they’re here because once you walk out that door, you never know who’s gonna come back … My daughter had a lot of life left in her and she was a happy woman that knew that tomorrow she could do something better.”

He Hopes to Help Others By Talking About Mental Illness & Substance Abuse

Master P said that he has vowed to “turn [his] pain into passion” and “turn it into a purpose” because he can’t get his daughter back, but maybe he can help others.

“I love her, I think about her everyday. It took me and my family to go through something that I can’t, I just can’t stop thinking about, but I realize that I have to get out here and help and save other kids,” he said.

Master P’s top advice for any parent struggling with this situation is to “talk about it,” don’t keep it a secret.

“Talk about it. Don’t hold this as a secret. Because when you talk about mental illness and you talk about substance abuse, people don’t want to say this happened to my kid, but this is affecting us as Americans … don’t be afraid [to talk about it],” said Master P.

He also said that his son, Romeo Miller, who also competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” is his hero because he sees in Romeo a chance to “now change the next generation.”

Romeo welcomed his own daughter in February 2022. At the time, Master P posted a photo of his granddaughter to Instagram and wrote, “Three generations of Millers! … Nothing but blessings.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

