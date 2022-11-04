DWTS Cast Member Opens Up About ‘Heartbreaking’ Loss

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum opened up in a new interview about the “heartbreaking” loss of his daughter and what he’s doing to honor her memory.

Rapper Master P (real name Percy Miller Sr.), who danced on season two of “Dancing With the Stars,” lost his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller in May 2022. At the time, law enforcement officials found drug paraphernalia on the premises but no actual illegal substances, according to TMZ, who first reported the news.

Her official cause of death was released on October 31; it was ruled an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to People.

Now Master P is speaking out about how her death has affected him and what he is doing in her memory.

Master P Said He’s Been Beating Himself Up Over Tytyana’s Death

Play

Master P working to `save lives` after daughter`s drug overdose | CUOMO Percy Miller, also known as Master P, is a hip-hop icon who has built an empire, owning and investing in everything from record labels and clothing lines to real estate, restaurants and a food line. He is also a father of nine children, and in May, his daughter Tytyana died. This week, the Los Angeles… 2022-11-03T01:15:27Z

In an interview with Chris Cuomo on News Nation, Master P called Tytyana’s death “heartbreaking” and said he has been beating himself up over what he could have done to save her.

“A lot of people think that they could get by, say ‘I’m only gonna use a little,’ and for me, it was heartbreaking, to be honest with you,” said the rapper. “I know what I want out of life, I know what I want for my family, but I realized that I’m not God and like I said, I beat myself up so many times, but at the same time, what I have to realize is instead of sitting around and just crying and moaning, I gotta get out here and do something.”

Tytyana’s struggle with substance abuse was something the Miller family was very open about during their time appearing on “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

In one clip from season 2 in 2016, both Master P and his son Romeo Miller, who also competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” can be seen trying to convince Tytyana to go to rehab and get clean, something Tytyana was reticent to do.

“I feel like I don’t need to go to rehab. I feel like I could actually do good without rehab,” said Tytyana in the clip.

“I mean, you say that Tyty, but on the serious side, I think we should get some professional help just to make sure you stay on track,” said Master P. “I think you should at least try it because I don’t want you to go back to this.”

Romeo added, “I have friends that been through this and it takes two years to really be like you can walk away from this lifestyle.”

“I don’t want you to go back to, ‘Oh, I’m just gonna have a little drink’ or ‘I’m just want to take a little smoke’ or something. To me, I can be around people that’s drinking or smoking and I don’t want it,” said Master P.

He then added in a talking-head interview, “I really hope that Tyty is serious about making a change. … By us doing this with my daughter, hopefully, we’ll send that same message to her mom, like if you need to get help, we’re here for you.”

Master P Said He’s Partnering With Other Famous Artists to Spread Awareness About Drug Abuse, Especially Fentanyl

In his interview with Chris Cuomo, Master P said he’s been talking to Dr. Dre, London on da Track, Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky about how they can spread awareness of this often fatal drug. He also wants to start a foundation in his daughter’s name.

“We gonna do concerts, we gonna bring awareness to this, we gonna build a TyTy Parachute foundation dot org, a safe landing for kids to land on their feet and we gonna use my daughter like to be the parachute for other kids to land on their feet. So that’s what our mission is now, to help save other lives. That’s what gets me up in the morning and to celebrate my daughter at the same time,” said Master P.

ON the Tyty’s Parachute website, the mission is to “assist all individuals and their families challenged with mental health and substance abuse.”

In the interview on News Nation, Master P also said that people often ask him and other rappers like Snoop Dogg, people who have been in the industry a long time, how they have survived so long and he said you have to replace hate with love.

“[S]pread that message of love. They say well, how me and Snoop able to survive so long? We overcome the hate with love. Love can overcome hate, that’s the only way,” said Master P.

He continued, “We gotta start speaking light, we gotta start educating and passing that wisdom down and start loving each other. When you walk out that door, you might not come home … I want to do a round-table of letting hip hop live, that’s gonna be the subject, Let’s Let Hip Hop Live. We gotta stop dying young, killing each other. We gotta change this narrative to showing our culture how to be bosses, how to own their products, how to put their own brand out there, how to be businessmen because you not going to be able to be in hip hop forever. Also showing this generation of hip hop how to prepare to be adults.”