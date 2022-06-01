DWTS Cast Members Remember Daughter & Sister Who Died

“Dancing With the Stars” cast members Master P (real name Percy Miller Sr.) and his son Romeo Miller lost their daughter and sister Tytyana Miller over Memorial Day weekend at the age of 29 years old. They took to social media to remember her after announcing her death.

Master P Posted a Photo of Himself & Tytyana

Tytyana Miller was found dead in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 28. According to TMZ, law enforcement officials found drug paraphernalia at the scene but no actual illegal substances on the premises. Toxicology results will take weeks to complete, but TMZ said officials suspect an overdose.

On Instagram, Master P posted a photo of himself with his arm around his daughter Tytyana and wrote, “Life is too short. Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive. #TYTY Love You #missyou #GodGotUs Family over everything.”

His son Romeo Miller posted several things to his Instagram stories, including a message about self-care that read, “Self-care is about boundaries, belief in yourself and brave conversations. It’s time to prioritize your health, wealth and freedom. What can you do to take better care of yourself?”

Coco Miller, a cousin of Romeo and Tytyana, posted a photo of herself with Tyty as children and wrote, “I’m going to miss you so much TyTy. My first best friend, favorite cousins. I wanted so many more memories with you. I love you forever.”

Romeo also re-posted a video from HWE TV that was a tribute to Tytyana. The company wrote, “[We] had the pleasure of meeting you in your younger years. YOu carried a perfect smile that made others smile! … Rest well, beautiful angel. Our deepest condolences.”

On that story, Romeo wrote, “Love you forever, lil sis. RIP Tyty.”

The patriarch rapper competed in season 2 of “Dancing With the Stars,” replacing his son Romeo in the cast after Romeo had to drop out due to injury. Master P and his professional partner Ashly DelGrosso finished in seventh place. A decade later, Romeo came back to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” in season 12, finishing in fifth place alongside his partner Chelsie Hightower.

Tytyana Had Struggled With Substance Abuse

Rehab is the Only Option | Growing Up Hip Hop Season 2

Tytyana’s struggles with substance abuse were featured during the Miller family’s seasons of “Growing Up Hip Hop” on WE TV. In one clip from season two in 2016, Tytyana insisted that she didn’t need to go to rehab, but her father and brother disagreed.

“I feel like I don’t need to go to rehab. I feel like I could actually do good without rehab,” said Tytyana in the clip.

“I mean, you say that Tyty, but on the serious side, I think we should get some professional help just to make sure you stay on track,” said Master P. “I think you should at least try it because I don’t want you to go back to this.”

Romeo added, “I have friends that been through this and it takes two years to really be like you can walk away from this lifestyle.”

“I don’t want you to go back to, ‘Oh, I’m just gonna have a little drink’ or ‘I’m just want to take a little smoke’ or something. To me, I can be around people that’s drinking or smoking and I don’t want it,” said Master P.

He then added in a talking-head interview, “I really hope that Tyty is serious about making a change. … By us doing this with my daughter, hopefully, we’ll send that same message to her mom, like if you need to get help, we’re here for you.”

Tytyana is one of Master P’s seven children that he shares with ex-wife Sonya, which also includes Romeo; he has two other children from other relationships.

After Tytyana’s death, Master P told TMZ, “The only way that we are going to heal and grow from this is with the truth. It has been a long and painful journey for our family, my daughter has been battling with this since 2015. Mental illness and substance abuse is a real issue and we hope to turn this tragedy into a testimony.”

“As a father, I have always established parameters to protect my children. Unfortunately, when they become adults, they have the legal right to choose who to have relationships with whether healthy or unhealthy,” he added. “I put my faith and trust in God, I realize that no person is exempt from pain or death. Every day families are dealing with the loss of their loved ones due to mental illness and substance abuse. I have committed to invest my time, resources and passion to help other families affected by these same issues. Our healing process will not end in grief, we will celebrate my daughter’s life. Tytyana was inspiring, uplifting, artistic and a loving person who deeply cared for others.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

