DWTS Cast Member Pledges to Help Others After Daughter’s Death

Former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Master P (real name Percy Miller Sr.) has vowed to help others struggling with substance abuse after the death of his daughter, Tytyana, over Memorial Day weekend 2022. She was just 29 years old.

Master P Held a Tribute to Tytyana at a Recent Concert

On Instagram, the rapper posted a video of his June 7 concert where he paid tribute to his late daughter with a sing-along of Michael Jackson’s hit “You Are Not Alone.”

“I love my daughter, man, I miss her,” said Master P in the video. “I always was her parachute and now she’s my parachute up in the sky looking over me and we ain’t gonna grieve no more. We gonna celebrate because now my baby can take care of millions of kids and save millions of lives. I’m gonna get out here and play my part. I know that God put me in this world of a passion and purpose. Mental illness and substance abuse is a serious thing.”

He then asked everyone to join in singing his daughter’s “theme song,” “You Are Not Alone.”

Master P Also Said He Hopes to ‘Turn This Tragedy into a Testimony’

Tytyana’s cause of death has not been officially determined as of yet, but her struggle with substance abuse was part of the Miller family’s journey when they starred on “Growing Up Hip Hop” on WE TV.

In an Instagram post following Tytyana’s death, Master P thanked his fans for their support and wrote that he hopes to “turn this tragedy into a testimony.”

He wrote:

The only way that we are going to heal and grow from this is with the truth. It has been a long and painful journey for our family, my daughter has been battling with this since 2015. Mental illness and substance abuse is a real issue and we hope to turn this tragedy into a testimony. As a father, I have always established parameters to protect my children. Unfortunately, when they become adults, they have the legal right to choose who to have relationships with whether healthy or unhealthy. I put my faith and trust in God, I realize that no person is exempt from pain or death. Every day families are dealing with the loss of their loved ones due to mental illness and substance abuse. I have committed to invest my time, resources and passion to help other families affected by these same issues. Our healing process will not end in grief, we will celebrate her life. Tytyana was inspiring, uplifting, artistic and a loving person who deeply cared for others.

“I would like to thank everyone for all of the love, prayers and support,” wrote the rapper.

Master P competed on season two of “Dancing With the Stars” after his son, Romeo Miller, had to drop out due to injury; the rapper finished in seventh place with partner Ashly DelGrosso. Romeo later came back to compete on season 12 with partner Chelsie Hightower; they finished in fifth place.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in fall 2022 on Disney Plus.

