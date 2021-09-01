‘Bachelor’ Confirmed as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Celeb

The celebrity roster for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is filling out, with official announcements from ABC and leaks from other sources being reported on nearly every day leading up to the full official announcement, which is scheduled to take place on “Good Morning America” on September 8, 2021.

According to Us Weekly, “Bachelor” Matt James will be competing in the ballroom for season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The first two celebrities announced for the upcoming season were Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee and singer and entertainer Jojo Siwa.

They’ll all join judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman in the ballroom alongside host and executive producer Tyra Banks.

Pro Cheryl Burke Called For No ‘Bachelor’ Casting

Because two “Bachelorette” leads have won “Dancing With the Stars” in the past two seasons, starting with Hannah Brown and moving on to Kaitlyn Bristowe, professional dancer Cheryl Burke said that ABC should at least take one season off casting “Bachelor” nation contestants.

In 2020, Burke spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet and said that they should not cast another “Bachelor” or “Bachelorette” for the 30th season of the show.

“A Bachelorette won last season as well,” she told the outlet, saying that a lot of fans may start thinking there’s a conspiracy since both shows are aired on ABC.

More Celebrities Have Been Announced & Leaked

When it comes to celebrities, there have been a few additional casting announcements and others have been leaked by Dance Dish With KB, an insider that often reveals information about the “Dancing With the Stars.”

The report by Dance Dish With KB says that Siwa will be partnered with professional dancer Jenna Johnson.

The first contestant, who has been confirmed as a member of the cast by TMZ is “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore. Fans have been speculating about Moore being on the show since seeing a Bravo By Gays Instagram post uploaded on August 23, 2021, and it seems that they were correct.

Next, Amanda Kloots will be joining the ballroom as a celebrity dancer. Kloot previously worked on Broadway as a dancer, so it will be interesting to see the reaction from fans on that front, as some get upset when professional dancers are cast as celebrities on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Kloot is partnered with Alan Bersten, according to Dance Dish With KB. The source reported that Kloots was seen leaving the “Dancing With the Stars” video and was identified by the earrings that she was wearing.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is the third name that has been leaked for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Giannulli is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, who went to prison following a college admissions scandal that put Giannulli in the public eye in a negative sense.

She is partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy, according to Dance Dish With KB.

There will be 15 celebrities on the season, which means we should expect more names to be released soon.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 30 on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

