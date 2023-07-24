DWTS Alum’s Mom Worries That He & Girlfriend Split

Rumors about a “Dancing With the Stars” alum’s relationship were scattered all over the internet until he and his girlfriend reunited — and now, he’s speaking out about the whole thing.

Matt James, who competed on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and his girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell, have been together since meeting on “The Bachelor” in 2020 (the show aired in 2021). However, after not posting together on social media for about a week, people started wondering if they’d broken up.

In an interview with Us Weekly, James revealed that fans aren’t the only ones concerned about the status of his relationship — even his mom, Patty James, worries from time to time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matt James’ Mom Gets Along Swimmingly With Rachael Kirkconnell

Since falling in love on “The Bachelor,” James and Kirkconnell have been traveling the world together and often document their love for all things outdoors, adventure, and, of course, food. When they don’t post together, however, some fans just assume their relationship is over.

“Still together ? Or done ? Looks like they haven’t been hanging out,” one person asked on a Reddit thread titled “Rachel [sic] and Matt James.”

“They literally never post together anymore and i feel like they always traveled together and seemed inseparable,” someone else added.

“I think they’re done but I really hope not. They always seemed to have so much fun together,” a third comment read.

And fans certainly aren’t alone in those feelings. Many who have followed James and Kirkconnell’s love story probably know that James’ mom and his girlfriend have built a very close relationship over the past few years. The three even travel together — they visited Greece in 2022.

And he says that if he shows up at home without his girlfriend, Patty instantly panics.

“I’ll come home and if Rachael’s not with me, my mom’s like, ‘What’s wrong? Where’s Rachael’ I’m like, ‘She had to go home to see her family!’ She has her mom and her dad and brother and sister,” he explained to Us Weekly.

Rachael Kirkconnell Says Fans Need to ‘Relax’

Despite being in a very serious relationship, James and Kirkconnell don’t spend every waking moment together. While they are together quite frequently and almost always post on Instagram together, sometimes they have commitments that take them in different directions.

“I think that we’ve been through so much stuff at this point that nothing really phases us. I get it — because we’re together so much so whenever our schedules don’t line up or whenever we have our own things going on, I get where people come from,” Kirkconnell told Us Weekly.

“I do think a lot of it came from a place of love, like, people were worried because they like us so much as a couple. So in a way, it was a little flattering. But also, at the end of the day, we’re normal people [in a] normal relationship. It’s kind of crazy sometimes when you see, you know, just how invested people are. In such a quick way, too. You’re like, ‘It’s been a week! I haven’t posted in, like, eight days, relax!'” she added.

A quick peek at James’ Instagram feed and it’s full of videos of Kirkconnell eating, suggesting everything between them is just fine.

READ NEXT: Fans Think ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Recchia Is Unrecognizable as She Debuts New Look