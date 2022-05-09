Cast Member Calls DWTS an ‘Out-of-Body Experience’

A “Dancing With the Stars” celebrity alum revealed in a new podcast episode that his season’s cast got super close and that developing those relationships “changes your perspective on everything,” comparing being on the show to an “out-of-body experience.”

Read on to find out what former “Bachelor” star Matt James said about his time on “Dancing With the Stars,” including how close his cast became and how hard the show was for him:

Matt Became ‘Really Close’ With Kenya Moore From ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

In an interview on “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef,” James reveals that during season 30, he became particularly close with Kenya Moore — so much so that he now cannot wait to watch her on the new season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“I’m really close with Kenya now, who is a Real Housewife. … [It was] her realness. We jsut related on a bunch of different stuff,” said James, adding,

“I can’t wait [for the new season of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’]. She’s been active. I’m very excited for that season. She’s going to play a key role in that.”

He also said that it’s fun to get to know the celebrities “as people” and then get to “see their lives portrayed on reality TV.”

“It’s an exciting place to be in [where you have] both vantage points, you know?” said James.

James Also Called ‘Dancing With the Stars’ an ‘Out-of-Body Experience’

It isn’t just Moore that James became super close with. He said on the podcast that you could substitute anyone from season 30 when he was gushing about Moore because it was so “such an out-of-body experience” meeting all of the people he met through the show.

“It was just such an out-of-body experience, like being around, you know, a Melora Hardin, like someone I grew up watching and admiring and then like sharing the stage with her,” said James, adding, “[Or] Iman Shumpert, who went on to freaking win at all. I played as Iman on [NBA 2K], like I’ve watched him play basketball for years. I listened to Jimmie Allen’s music. I watched [gymnast Suni Lee] on the Olympics — it’s all these people that you respect and admire. And then you’re having this interaction and relationship with them as people and it just changes your perspective on everything.”

Indeed, if you follow James on Instagram, you would know that he has been traveling around the country since the show ended last fall to support Suni Lee at her Auburn University gymnastics meets. And on Arnold’s birthday in January 2022, he posted a series of photos of them together and wrote on Instagram, “There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends that become family.” He also spent New Year’s in Utah with her family.

James Also Laughed When He Was Asked if He Remembers Any Dances

When asked if he could still perform, say, a tango, James laughed hard and said, “Hell no! No, that s*** was hard!”

He added that his professional partner, Lindsay Arnold, would be “coaching [him] up to the very last second” when they were competing.

James also said that the pros make it look so easy, but it is one of the toughest things he’s ever done.

“They’re so talented. They make it look easy and they do such a good job of making sure that you have your steps down. … and when you’re set up against your peers and you’re going up against all these other amazing, incredible athletes and dancers, it’s like, these people are really talented and you take it for granted because, you know, they make it look so easy, but it’s not, it was very hard,” said James.

He continued, “My respect for them just continues to grow as I spend time around them and see the hours and sweat and blood and tears that they put into that profession. It was incredible. I really enjoyed it.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

