Artem Chigvintsev Celebrates Son Matteo’s Birthday With Rare Photos

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev celebrated his son, Matteo’s, second birthday and posted some rare photos of the celebration.

Chigvintsev welcomed Matteo alongside his fiance, Nikki Bella, in 2020. The couple is currently planning their wedding with a rumored date in early September.

Chigvintsev does not often post on his social media feeds, so it was a treat for fans when he shared a video in honor of Matteo’s birthday. He also shared a photo of Matteo eating baked goods.

Chigvintsev Says He Is ‘Lucky’ to Have Matteo

In the post, Chigvintsev said he is lucky to have Matteo.

“Happy birthday,” he wrote. “Tay momma and Dadda loves you so so much and feel so lucky as a parents to have a such a special baby boy.”

Bella also posted about Matteo alongside photos.

“The day before he turns 2,” she shared. “Just gonna go cry real quick lol… I’m so obsessed with these two. I’m so lucky! I love you so much Matteo!!”

Then, she shared another post for his birthday, which included a video dating from the day of his birth until his second birthday.

“Happy 2nd Birthday my little monkey,” she wrote alongside the video. “Mama and Dada love you beyond words. Thank you for making our world so unbelievably magical. We promise to always love you, protect you and teach you sweet boy. Forever and always. Love Mumma.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Co-Stars Wished Matteo Happy Birthday

Friends and “Dancing With the Stars” co-stars took to the comment section to wish Matteo a happy birthday as well.

“Happy birthday Teo,” Gleb Savchenko wrote.

Derek Hough commented, “Yo he is an absolute stud.”

“Happy birthday Teo!!!!! Such a sweet boy,” Lindsay Arnold wrote.

“Dancing With the Stars” winner Jordan Fisher wrote, “happy birthday to the handsome man!”

Angela Ribeiro, the wife of “Dancing With the Stars” co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, wrote, “Happy Birthday, sweet boy! He is so beautiful!!”

Chigvintsev Previously Shared a Tribute to His Son

Chigvintsev posted photos of the last night of the “Dancing With the Stars” tour, which took place on March 28, 2022, where he invited his son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, and fiance, Nikki Bella, onto the stage, alongside a lengthy caption about his time on tour on Instagram.

“What a tour, lots of ups and downs, from missing almost 5 weeks due to getting covid and pneumonia to witness my son Teo watching me perform for the first time, to be able to get my little family on stage and tell them how much I love them and how much family support means to me,” he wrote. “I am very grateful to share that stage with the most talented people I know each single one of them is a bright shining star.”

He concluded, “Miss you all already.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

