DWTS Pro’s Ex Accused of Cheating, New Girlfriend Claps Back

The ex-husband of “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke has gone public with a new romance — and some fans aren’t too thrilled about it.

On December 31, 2022, Matthew Lawrence went Instagram official with his girlfriend Chilli, from the 90s girl group TLC. Lawrence and Chilli have been friends for quite some time, but a rep for Chilli told TMZ that the two took their relationship to the next level just before the holidays.

Lawrence was married to Burke from 2019 through the beginning of 2022, when Burke filed for divorce.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending. I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me,” Burke wrote in a statement shared on Instagram in February 2022.

And while Burke hasn’t exactly come right out and shared the reason for her split from Lawrence, she has posted a few TikTok videos in which she says she was cheated on — though she never gives specifics. This has led some fans to think that Lawrence cheated on her during their marriage — and some are going after Chilli because of it.

Chilli Clapped Back After Someone Accused Lawrence of Cheating on Burke With Her

Shortly after Lawrence and Chilli shared their very first Instagram post together, dozens of fans took to the comments section to react. While the overwhelming majority of comments were supportive, there were a few that mentioned Lawrence’s ex and even a handful that suggested he’s a “cheater.”

“Yeah, cheating on your wife ect is super awesome,” one comment read. People responded to this post, some agreeing and others defending Lawrence and Chilli.

“Waiting for Cheryl’s TikTok on this one,” someone else commented.

“Didn’t he cheat on Cheryl with her?” another Instagram user asked.

“Yes!” the original person replied.

Chilli jumped in to set the record straight. “STOP with the LIES pls,” she wrote.

Burke Appeared to Respond to the News That Her Ex-Husband Has a Girlfriend

Shortly after TMZ confirmed that Lawrence and Chilli were indeed an item, Burke took to her Instagram Stories to post what appeared to be a clear response.

“That was fast,” she wrote, adding music to her post. She chose “Boy’s a Liar” by Pink Pantheress.

“What’s the point of crying? It was never even love. Did you ever want me? Was I ever good enough?” are the lyrics in the pre-chorus of the song.

Burke also posted a TikTok sharing her “mood” for the new year. She used the song “I’m Good” by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta to accompany her post. In another TikTok just after Lawrence and Chilli went Instagram official, Burke wrote, “to anyone who has been dumped for someone else.”

