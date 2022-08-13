Cheryl Burke’s Ex-Husband Spotted in Hawaii With Famous Singer

Cheryl Burke’s ex-husband was spotted out and about in Hawaii.

The ”Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer’s actor ex, Matthew Lawrence, was phoographed with a famous singer while in Waikiki six months after Burke filed for divorce. Lawrence and Burke were married for nearly three years before announcing their split.

Before marrying Lawrence, Burke, 38, dated several other celebs, including actor Josh Hopkins and NHL player Joffery Lupul, per Ranker. But her ex-husband’s recent beach date was with a singing superstar.

Matthew Lawrence Was Spotted With TLC Singer Chilli in Hawaii

In photos posted by TMZ in August 2022, Lawrence, 42, was seen on the beach in Waikiki, Hawaii with TLC singer Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas, 51. The outlet reported that the two were seen engaged in deep conversation before getting into the ocean, but a source for the Grammy-winning singer emphasized that the meet-up was not romantic. Chilli’s rep explained to TMZ that TLC performed a show in Hawaii and Lawrence attended with friends. The two stars are reportedly old pals, so they later met up for a beach day.

According to Hawaii News Now, TLC and fellow ’90s superstars New Kids on the Block played three shows in Honolulu as part of their Mixtape Tour. During the show, Chilli told the crowd, “Super happy to be back here in Hawaii. Some of you have been with us since day one.”

Cheryl Burke is Slowly Getting Back to the Dating Game

While Lawrence had a friendly beach date with Chilli, his ex has said she will slowly dip back into the dating pool. During a July 2022 episode of her “Burke in the Game” podcast, the pro dancer admitted she’s getting “curious” about dating.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean, though, that I’m ready to get on Raya or any of these dating apps just yet. I definitely want to start, maybe, meeting new people,” she clarified.

Burke also admitted she feels “kind of lonely” now that she has ended her marriage.

“I wouldn’t mind having a text relationship with someone or even just someone to flirt with,” she revealed. “I am open to definitely starting to date, slowly but surely. However, not so sure yet about these dating apps, but I think that might be the only way because I have left my house a few times and it’s not that easy to meet people, right. So, we’ll see what happens.”

In May 2022, Burke revealed that she has a crush on Stanford University neuroscientist, Dr. Andrew Huberman.

“He doesn’t know I have a crush on him,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I refuse to do a dating app, but I will definitely internet crush all day long. I’m into his brain and maybe his looks… [He’s] a big crush of mine. I might be ready to date if he comes on [my podcast]. I doubt he would ever do this podcast, but that’s fine.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro also noted that celebrity friends such as Jack Osbourne have tried to set her up on dates.

READ NEXT: Reality Star Reveals She’d Like Another Chance on DWTS