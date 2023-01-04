DWTS Pro’s Ex Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend Months After Split

Aformer “Dancing With the Stars” pro’s ex-husband is moving on. Less than 10 months after filing for divorce, Cheryl Burke’s ex-husband Matthew Lawrence has made his relationship with TLC’s Chilli official.

Lawrence and Chilli were first linked in August 2022 when TMZ obtained photos of the two together on a beach in Hawaii. The pair soaked up some sun and spent some time in the crystal waters, appearing to be together. A rep for Chilli told the outlet that the two were just friends and confirmed that there was nothing romantic going on.

However, on December 31, 2022, Lawrence and Chilli went Instagram official.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lawrence & Chilli Danced to ‘Take On Me’

In what appeared to be a fun dance video, Lawrence and Chilli put on their pajama onesies and danced together to the song “Take On Me.” They didn’t need to write much of a caption to accompany the post, using only three hashtags to solidify their new romance. “#newyearsshenanigans #onsiegang #wecute,” they captioned the joint post.

Shortly after, a rep told TMZ that Chilli and Lawrence are indeed a couple. The rep confirmed that the two lovebirds took their relationship to the next level just before the holidays — and spent both Thanksgiving and Christmas with Chilli’s family in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Lawrence’s ex took to her Instagram Stories to post what appeared to be a clear response. “That was fast…” she wrote, adding the song “Boy’s a Liar” to the background of her post.

Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence in February 2022, according to Us Weekly, though she listed their official date of separation as January 7, 2022.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending. I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram on February 24, 2022.

People Reacted to Lawrence & Chilli’s IG Post in the Comments Section

Despite how Burke feels about her ex moving on, Lawrence and Chilli received a great deal of love and support from friends and fans, many of whom took to the comments section of her Instagram post to share their feelings on the new romance.

“@therealchilli has a [heart] that can dance!!!! But most importantly your heart found it’s [sic] perfect match. Matthew is little sister/publicist/bodyguard approved!!! What a beautiful start to 2023,” news personality Christal Jordan wrote.

“I am screaming!!!! So happy for you two!keep dancing and smiling! Stay blessed,” read another comment.

“2 of my favorites celebs and 1 of my favorite songs…this makes me happier than my heart can handle,” a third Instagram user said.

“Omgeee this really making my heart smile!!! Chili [sic] sis you deserve so much happiness and love I think Matthew is the perfect person for the job!!” a fourth echoed.

READ NEXT: Nikki Bella Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Wedding to Artem Chigvintsev