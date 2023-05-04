DWTS Pro’s Ex Reveals Disturbing Reason He Was Fired

A “Dancing With the Stars” dancer’s ex opened up about his experience with sexual harassment in the movie industry.

In April 2023, Matthew Lawrence, the actor ex-husband of former DWTS pro dancer Cheryl Burke, opened up to his brothers Joey and Andy on “The Brotherly Love” podcast to reveal that he was propositioned by a big-name producer while in talks for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie years ago.

Matthew Lawrence Spoke Candidly About His Experience With Sexual Harassment

Lawrence, 43, started out as a child actor. His first credited acting role was on a 1984 episode of “Dynasty” when he was just four years old, and he has worked regularly in television and movies ever since, per IMDb. While speaking on the podcast, Lawrence revealed that over his decades-long career, he has been harassed by movie directors, and that after turning down one prominent Hollywood bigwig, he was backlisted by his own talent agency.

“There’s been many times in my life where I’ve been propositioned to get a huge role,” Lawrence said on the April 2023 podcast episode. He then detailed a very specific encounter that ended with him losing his talent agency representation.

“I lost my agency because I went to the hotel room— which I can’t believe they would send me to — of a very prominent Oscar award-winning director who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off, and said he needed to take Polaroids of me, and if I did X, Y, and Z, I would be the next Marvel character.”

“I didn’t do that and my agency fired me because I left this director’s room,” Lawrence added.

He noted that not many men in the industry have admitted that something like this has happened to them, but he assured listeners that “men go through this as well” as women in Hollywood.

Heavy has reached out to Lawrence’s rep for additional comment on his statements but has not heard back.

Matthew Lawrence Said He Felt ‘Exposed’ After He Revealed His Personal Story

Fans reacted to Lawrence’s pre- #MeToo confession with supportive messages. In the comment section of a YouTube video of the brothers’ podcast discussion, fans noted that the taboo male “casting couch” subject is rarely talked about, and that actor Brendan Fraser and former child star Corey Feldman are two of the only male actors who have talked about it publicly.

Another fan said it “took a lot of strength and bravery and a good sense of self” on Lawrence’s part for not only walking out on the director but now opening up about it in such a public way.

In a follow-up video on May 1, 2023, Lawrence and his brothers joked around a bit and then got serious. The “Boy Meets World” alum admitted he felt a little bit “exposed” following the personal podcast, and then thanked fans for all of their kind messages and support. “We really appreciate it,” he said.

Lawrence and Burke were married for three years and divorced in 2022. He is now dating TLC singer Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas.

