DWTS Season 32 Contestant ‘Lost’ Eyesight in the Middle of Performance

Eliminated “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 competitor Mauricio Umansky recently opened up about his experience on the show — and the time he blacked out during a dance.

On the November 16, 2023, episode of “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast, Umansky shared details about what he went through on Latin Night.

“Dancing is out of my comfort zone,” Umansky began.

“I learned how many mistakes I would make on a daily basis. I mean, on dance two, I think it was week two, where I was dancing the salsa, and I knew the dance and I had it perfect. Cameras came on, the lights were off,” he continued. Umansky said that the first third of his dance went well but there was a shift in the next portion.

“I came out of it and I completely blacked out,” he explained, adding that he lost his “vision for about two seconds.”

“I looked at Emma [Slater] and I was like, ‘I have no idea where I am with the dance right now,'” he continued. Fortunately, Umansky was able to redeem himself and the two earned enough votes to keep them around for another week.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mauricio Umansky Previously Said He Was ‘Distraught’ After That Particular Dance

This isn’t the first time that Umansky talked about blacking out in the middle of his performance.

During his pre-dance package for week 3, the real estate mogul explained that the trailer for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 was released just before he was set to dance the week before. He said that the distraction threw off his game in a major way.

Umansky and his wife, Kyle Richards, have been separated for a few months. The trailer of the new season highlighted the issues in the couple’s marriage.

“When I walked off that dance floor, I just felt distraught. I need to deliver this week,” he said in the video, according to People magazine.

“I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a failure like that where I’ve blacked out. This week, I really need to redeem myself. I know I have it … so it’s really important to me,” he added.

Umansky and Slater made it fairly deep into the competition, but were eliminated in ninth place.

Mauricio Umansky Said He Doesn’t Regret Doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Umansky admitted that doing “Dancing With the Stars” was a challenge for him — especially because of what he was dealing with outside of the competition.

“I missed a third of my dance. But I faked it. The county didn’t know I missed a third of my dance,” he said. “The country thinks I lost five steps,” he added. However, Umansky said he was able to redeem himself at the end and finished the dance “beautifully.” He took the whole thing as a “lesson” that taught him “empathy” in his every day life.

“There were so many great valuable lessons that came out of putting myself out of my comfort zone. I wouldn’t trade it,” he said.

