Former DWTS Contestant’s TV Show Canceled After 2 Seasons

A former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant’s TV show was unexpectedly canceled after two seasons.

On August 16, Deadline reported that Mauricio Umansky’s Netflix reality show “Buying Beverly Hills” will not return for a third season. The real estate-themed reality show starred the DWTS season 32 contestant along with his daughters Farrah Brittany, Alexia, and Sophia Umansky and the staff of Umansky’s luxury brokerage firm, The Agency.

According to the report, the series was canceled due to viewing numbers in relation to the high cost of production.

As of this writing, Umansky has not publicly commented on the cancelation of “Buying Beverly Hills,” but fans have.

“Terrible decision,” came a comment on @thetalkofshame Instagram account.

“Omg what?!! They actually had a good season!” wrote podcast host Ryan Bailey.

“Bravo, pick it up for season 3!” the @queesnofbravo fan account suggested.

“Let’s hope Peacock picks it up 🤞,” added another fan.

Mauricio Umansky’s Marital Troubles Were a Main Storyline on ‘Buying Beverly Hills’

“Buying Beverly Hills’ debuted on Netflix in 2022. TV fans already knew Umansky from his appearances on his wife Kyle Richards’ long-running Bravo reality show, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

By the second season of “Buying Beverly Hills,” Richards and Umansky had announced their separation after 27 years of marriage. In a move that surprised fans, the longtime couple’s split was addressed more heavily on “Buying Beverly Hills” than on RHOBH due to production schedules for the two shows. In an especially emotional scene shot for “Buying Beverly Hills,” Umansky opened up to his daughters about his split from their mother.

Speaking with DC Film Girl, Umansky said his show was “very real.” He noted it made sense that family issues would be addressed on a show that’s about him and his daughters. “I have the opportunity to be working with my three daughters,” he said. “We work together, we live together…and it’s just you know very real. And I know that on reality television the more real you can be and the more open you can be and the more vulnerable you can be, the better television you’re going to make. ”

“I just think that you know, what was happening was just happening,” he added. “It’s not that we chose to do one thing over the other thing. But you know, on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ Kyle is with friends and it’s a story about, it certainly is her life, but she’s with friends. On ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ I’m with my daughters. So you know, we’re having a little bit more personal conversations maybe on that aspect.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, “Buying Beverly Hills” executive producer Liz Fine said she was happy to draw Bravo viewers to Netflix. “Of course, I like to think about my show as its own entity,” she told the outlet. “But Mauricio and his family do come from another world into us. So I’m happy to welcome fans from another franchise into ‘Buying Beverly Hills.’ I’m excited that they’re finding this and ready to enjoy it.”

Mauricio Umansky May Still Appear on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Richards made several cameos in the second season of “Buying Beverly Hills.” In an interview with Us Weekly in July 2024, she explained, “I obviously want the best for [Mauricio] and my daughters.”

“I made a point to show up to support them this season,” she said. “We had to work that out between the two networks. They have been showing up for years on Bravo,” she added of her family.

Richards also said she was proud to see her daughters on the Netflix reality show. “To see them soar and learn from my mistakes on the show… just seeing them be true to themselves makes [me] so proud,” she shared.

Filming for the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” began in May 2024. That same month, Richards confirmed Umansky moved out of their Encino, California home.

But even with Umansky out of the house, Richards hinted fans would still see him on her show. During an Amazon livestream in May, a fan asked Richards if Umansky would appear in the upcoming season of RHOBH. “I’m sure he will because he’s obviously family,” she teased.