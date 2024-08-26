DWTS Alum Steps Out With ‘Girlfriend’ as Divorce Looms

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Mauricio Umansky was seen with his “girlfriend” Nikita Khan in Mexico, according to photos supplied by TMZ.

The outlet reported that Umansky and Khan soaked up some sun (and packed on the PDA) at the One&Only Mandarina resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Umansky and Khan were first seen together in Greece in July. Meanwhile, the real estate mogul is still married to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards. The two have yet to file for divorce nearly one year since Richards confirmed their separation.

“We haven’t spoken about [divorce] yet,” Kyle told The Messenger during a December 2023 interview. “No, that has not come up yet. Obviously, we know that it is potentially something that could happen with us. We just haven’t gone that route yet,” she added.

Umansky and Richards tied the knot in 1996 and have three daughters together. Richards also has an older daughter from her first marriage.

Kyle Richards Hasn’t Spoken Out About Mauricio Umansky’s Apparent New Girlfriend

Richards hasn’t publicly spoken out about her estranged husband’s new romance. A source told Us Weekly that the two have a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy as they prepare to divorce. However, just after the photos of Khan and Umansky in Greece surfaced, People magazine reported that Richards removed the word “wife” from her Instagram bio.

Meanwhile, some of Richards’ “Real Housewives” co-stars have spoken out about Umansky’s relationship with Khan.

“Eventually it was gonna happen, and I think it’s very difficult to see. I was concerned about her. But I spent the whole day with her that day,” Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton told ET in July 2024.

“It’s hard seeing people go through things and it’s so public, that’s really hard to watch. I feel for Kyle, for sure. And it’s hard seeing pictures of [your ex moving on] even if you don’t want them back,” Garcelle Beauvais told Us Weekly in August 2024. “Even if you don’t want someone back, it’s hard to see them moving on. And so that was hard for all of us,” she added.

Some RHOBH Fans Have Commented on Nikita Khan’s Instagram

Umansky and Khan haven’t taken their relationship official on Instagram, nor have either of them spoken out about dating one another. “Real Housewives” fans seem very invested in the romance, however. After the media confirmed that Khan was the woman spending time with Umansky, some people decided to post comments on her Instagram feed.

“Dorit vibes, love the look! Congratulations on landing that fine man,” read one comment on a post that Khan uploaded on July 16.

“Good for them , Mau deserves to be loved and happy,” someone else added.

“FYI @nikitakahn he is not divorced. He being @mumansky18,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“She is adorable for him ! I wish them nothing but the best ! I think they will have 2 sons,” a fourth person said.

The new season of RHOBH has started filming and Richards’ marriage will likely be a main storyline.

