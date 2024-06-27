DWTS Alum Celebrates Birthday With Estranged Wife 1 Year After Split

Mauricio Umansky celebrated his birthday with his estranged wife Kyle Richards.

On July 25, 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 alum was caught exiting a West Hollywood restaurant following a birthday dinner with family and friends, as seen in a video posted by TMZ.

The family dinner comes nearly one year after Umansky and Richards confirmed their separation . The former couple wed in 1996 and share four grown daughters. Umansky and Richards previously said they have no plans to divorce.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mauricio Umansky Drove Home Alone After the Dinner

The famous family dined at Catch Steak for Umansky’s 54th birthday dinner, TMZ reported. During the dinner, the whole family posed for a photo, as seen on Umansky’s stepdaughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s Instagram page.

After dinner, Umansky exited the eatery with his youngest daughter Portia, 16, by his side. Outside of the restaurant, Richards conversed with family friend Faye Resnick. After a paparazzi asked “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star if she had any words of wishes for her ex, she said, “I hope you have a very happy birthday!”

Umansky received hugs from his daughters Sophia and Portia, and then Richards, as they waited for their valet. The birthday boy briefly chatted with his daughter Alexia’s boyfriend, Jake Zingerman. “Buying Beverly Hills” co-star Melissa Platt was also seen in the footage. Umansky then got into his car alone as one of his daughters shouted, “Dad, call us when you get home!”

Richards could be heard wishing Umansky a happy birthday once again. Before he pulled away, the Bravo star went over to his car to give him what appeared to be flowers.

Mauricio Umansky Moved Out of the Family Home

While all seemed cordial with the longtime couple, a lot has changed since Umansky paid tribute to Richards on “Dancing With the Stars” last fall. The separated couple continued to live together in their Encino mansion for months after making their split announcement, but Umansky has since moved out.

According to Us Weekly, in recent months, The Agency founder purchased a luxury condo in West Hollywood and now lives there.

During an appearance on the “B*tch Bible” podcast on May 14, 2024. Richards described Umansky’s move-out day as “weird.” “I had been away and then he did this while I was out of town. Which was the smart thing to do,” she shared. “I even said, ‘I don’t want to be there to see that.’ I always knew that when that day came, it would feel strange, you know, very real all of a sudden, and that’s exactly what happened,” she added.

During an Amazon Livestream she hosted just a few hours before the birthday dinner, Richards answered a fan who asked her how she is holding up now that Umansky has moved. “I’m doing pretty good,” she replied.

Umansky has said he is putting his focus on work and an upcoming vacation. “I’m going to basically be traveling all of July, and to start my vacation, I’m checking myself into a meditation yoga retreat in Switzerland,” he told Bisnow in June 2024.

The reality TV veteran also admitted that he wishes his life was more private. “I wish all the time I had more privacy and anonymity, no question about it,” he said. “I put myself out there — Kyle, my wife, and I decided to do that 13 years ago. We did it consciously.”

While he said he embraced the chance to use his reality TV fame to build his business, Umansky added, “If I knew everything I know today, if I knew the amount of sacrifices I’d have to make in order to do all that, I probably would not do it again.

