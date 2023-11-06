Mauricio Umansky Reveals Major Transformation After ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Mauricio Umansky’s run on “Dancing with the Stars” has come to an end, but he is left with some lingering benefits from his time on the celebrity ballroom show.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” husband and his pro partner Emma Slater were eliminated from the competition following a Halloween night Argentine tango. But in a post-elimination interview, the real estate guru revealed that the show has “transformed” him in more ways than one.

“I’ve been going through a lot,” Umansky told People magazine, in reference to his marital problems with his wife Kyle Richards .

“Emotionally, it’s just been a great journey,” he said of DWTS. “Kyle has been supportive. Despite the fact that she hasn’t been here, she’s had her own stuff going on and what have you, but everybody’s been super supportive.”

“On every aspect, it’s been solid,” Umansky added of his “Dancing With the Stars” journey.

Mauricio Umansky Transformed His Body While Competing on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

While he didn’t win the mirrorball trophy, Umansky feels like he’s won in other ways. “Physically, I have transformed tremendously,” he told People. “Since I started this journey, I had just gotten back from Italy, so I was eating a lot of pasta, [and] drinking a lot of wine.”

In late August 2023, Umansky posted photos from a family vacation to Europe with Richards and their four daughters. Just a few weeks later, he started on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’ve been on a great diet. I’ve lost 20 pounds in six weeks,” he said of his time on DWTS. “I’m [in] as good physical shape as I’ve ever been.”

Mauricio Previously Talked About How Fast ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Changed His Body

Umansky has been making changes to his fitness routine since before his casting on “Dancing With the Stars.” In July 2023, he posted a pair of shirtless workout selfies from the gym in his Encino, California home. He also shared a throwback photo from back in the day that showed him a little bit heavier. Umansky held up a glass of wine as he posed in a bathing suit in the throwback pic.

“6 years ago I was fat and out of shape the plan is to get better every year,” he captioned the post. “I need to post this to keep me going and every guy knows you don’t post unless you just worked out and are all pumped up lol.”

At the time, Richards posted a cheeky comment. “Must be Ozempic,” she wrote. Richards’ reference poked fun at rumors that she used the diabetes weight loss drug to transform her own body.

Two months later, Umansky revealed he had lost nearly 15 pounds thanks to the rigorous “Dancing With the Stars” rehearsals with Slater. “I got back from Italy and this workout, I’ve lost a lot,” he told E! News in September 2023. “Like 13 or 14 pounds in a month. So it’s awesome. …I’m 53 years old and not bad for 53, man. So, you gotta show it.”

