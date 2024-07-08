DWTS Alum Earns Honorary Doctorate: ‘It’s Mind-Blowing to Me’

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” now has an honorary doctorate degree. Season 5 DWTS runner-up Melanie Brown, known as “Mel B” from the Spice Girls, opened up about the meaningful accomplishment in a social media post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Melanie Brown Studied Trauma-Informed Care

On July 8, Leeds Beckett University tagged Brown in a post about the degree they offered her.

“Spice Girl and anti-domestic abuse campaigner @officialmelb is to receive an honorary doctorate from Leeds Beckett University for her services to the city of Leeds,” the caption read.

The caption continued, “The award recognizes her role as a campaigner and advocate for domestic abuse victims, as well as her reputation as a globally recognized music icon.”

The university noted that Brown would receive her honorary doctorate during the school’s graduation week, alongside 2,300 School of Health graduates.

The video shared in the Instagram post featured Brown talking about her journey. She shared, “I was adamant to do this, study and take a course on the Trauma Informed Care Course and it’s amazing.”

“It’s hard work, a lot of information, and that has also been very healing for me and also reminded me how badly I did at school and how I can actually do much better now,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum explained.

Brown also noted in the Leeds Beckett University video, “To receive an honorary, I can’t even say it, it’s so nerve-wracking for me. To receive an honorary degree from Leeds Beckett is like, it’s mind-blowing to me.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum admitted, “It’s like, what emotion do you want me to pluck? Because there’s so many emotions.”

“My dad would be so proud. I mean, I’m proud, but I’m kind of speechless. That doesn’t happen every day,” Brown added.

The DWTS Star Wants to Do More to Help Women

Brown also shared a post of her own on Instagram.

In her caption, Brown explained that for the past few months, she had been studying trauma care. She noted the trauma she had experienced herself in the past and her interest in understanding it while helping others.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum added she has worked with the non-profit organization Women’s Aid where she has spoken with “thousands of survivors” and women experiencing trauma and abusive relationships.

Brown wrote she “wanted to be able to do more.” While the coursework was intense and tough, Brown explained she was honored and proud to finish it. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum also admitted the course made her relive her own traumatic experiences, which was difficult.

She also admitted she felt nobody believed she could get through the course. Now that she has, she wants to help many more women through Women’s Aid to “support survivors and end domestic abuse together.”

One of Brown’s fans commented on her Instagram post, “So very impressive that you’re always out there trying to better yourself! You continue to inspire myself and so many others every day. Congratulations! You make me more proud to be your fan all the time.”

Former “Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke commented, “So proud of you! Congratulations my love!”

“Wow well done YOU!! Huge achievement and it is following your heart which is beautiful, 🙌” added Bear Grylls.

Someone else’s comment read, “❤️ the real girl Power. Congratulations Mel B. ❤️”