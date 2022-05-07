DWTS Alum Joins Cast of ‘The Circle’ as a Catfish

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s “The Circle,” you may be excited to hear that a former “Dancing With the Stars” alum will be taking part in the newest edition of the social experiment reality television show.

“The Circle” puts a group of people in individual apartments and allows them to communicate with one another through text-based chat only. They can talk to each other in groups or one-on-one, and are forced to build relationships without ever meeting or speaking. Some people have gone in “The Circle” as themselves, while others choose to take on a persona — going in as a catfish.

Every few days, the people in “The Circle” vote on who they like the best, and the top two people with the most votes become the influencers. These people then have a private chat where they decide which of their cast members will be sent home.

From there, the person who is eliminated is permitted to visit the apartment of one person of their choosing. The show has been a wild success for Netflix, and the streaming service has already renewed the program for a fifth season, according to TV Line.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Former DWTS Contestant Is on Season 4 as a Catfish

On May 4, 2022, Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Mel B from the Spice Girls, announced that she was going to be on the new season of “The Circle.” Mel will be joined by Emma Bunton, better known as Baby Spice, and the women will be posing as catfish.

“YIPPEEEEEE! The secret is out! We are sooooooo excited to confirm we are going to be on this season of @thecirclenetflix We’re going in as a catfish to spice things up. BOOM!!” Brown captioned an Instagram post.

“We are coming into ‘The Circle’ to spice things up a bit don’t you think? I’m a massive fan,” Bunton said.

“I’m obsessed. So when they asked us, no brainer,” Brown added.

“Nobody’s gonna know that it’s us cuz we’re going in as a catfish,” Bunton added.

The first four episodes of season 4 featuring Brown and Bunton is available to stream, and episodes five through eight will be released on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. It’s unknown how long Brown and Bunton manage to keep themselves in “The Circle.”

Fans Are Super Excited to Watch Brown & Bunton on the Show

Fans have reacted to the news of Brown and Bunton joining the reality show. Just after their joint Instagram announcement was made, fans took to the comments section of the post to share their excitement.

“OHMYGOD!!! S*** the bed! This is gonna be the best season of The Cirlce yet! As if they have 2 @spicegirls in there! The world better get ready for @officialmelb & @emmaleebunton! Eeeeeek!” one Instagram user commented.

“I am going to watch the show for the first time ever,” someone else said.

“Can’t wait to watch it! And congrats for your MBE, thanks for your job and you’re so beautiful on VB dress!” a third person wrote.

“I saw this post and immediately began binge watching! The part where @emmaleebunton is hiding behind the curtain made me choke laugh hahaha this came at the perfect time for me, while I’m isolating with covid. Thanks for the entertainment,” read a fourth comment.

