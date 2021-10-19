Mel C. & Gleb React to Len Goodman Booting Them Off DWTS

Melanie “Mel C.” Chisholm and Gleb Savchenko had strong words for “Dancing With the Stars” judge Len Goodman after he eliminated them during “Grease” week. Here is what they had to say to the head judge and also how Mel C. is feeling after being sent home.

In an interview with reporters after the show, the former Spice Girl said she’s devastated to be going home so early (via Page Six).

“I’m really, really disappointed, absolutely gutted. We just did not want to go home at this point. We really thought and hoped we’d have a little bit longer in the competition,” said Mel C.

The singer also told “Entertainment Tonight” that she understands that “somebody’s got to go” and that “everybody worked so hard … everyone produces great dances,” but she is still disappointed not to be in the competition longer.

“It’s been hard, but I wanted to be around longer. But everything happens for a reason. Let’s see what the future holds,” she said.

As for Mel C.’s partner Gleb Savchenko, he told “Entertainment Tonight” that he really thought he had a shot at winning the whole thing this year.

“I was already thinking, ‘We’re going all the way to the end!’ I’m dancing with Melanie C from Spice Girls, how much more could you want than to have a partner like that?” said the professional dancer.

Savchenko added to Page Six that it “feels like s***” to be eliminated and maybe it was because they danced so late in the night, but he did acknowledge it’s a very talented season.

“We [danced] second to last, so it gave us a little less time for the public to vote. Maybe it was that, but also, it is what it is. Everyone is amazing. The level of dance, the choreography, the production is out of this world, especially this season,” said Savchenko, adding, “I don’t think we’ve ever had a better cast. But this one [Chisholm] killed it.”

The elimination came down to the judges choosing between Mel C./Gleb and Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy. Derek Hough voted to keep Olivia and Val, while Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli both voted to keep Mel C. and Gleb. That left the final decision up to Len Goodman — as head judge, he makes the final call unless the previous three judges all vote the same way.

Len sent Mel C. packing and she joked with Page Six that he’s off her Christmas card list, adding, “He might not be welcome back in the UK, to be honest,” which is a nod to the fact that both she and Len are native Brits.

Mel C. added that she loved the experience overall, even if she hasn’t been under this kind of intense scrutiny since her Spice Girls days.

“I have always been a little bit fearful of doing a show like this. I think part of it is because … you can be vulnerable, and it can be quite an intrusion into your privacy. We’re filmed all day every day in rehearsals, and I’m not used to that environment. Well, probably not since the ’90s, being a Spice Girl and having cameras follow us around everywhere,” said Mel, adding that she feels like she “never danced to the best of [her] ability,” but she’s proud that she “got out there” and did her thing.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

