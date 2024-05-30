DWTS Cast Member Says She Was Fired From the Show

Former “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Melanie Mills recently revealed that parting ways with the show wasn’t her decision.

“I was fired for sure. Hello! I loved that show. I was broken-freakin’-hearted,” the former head makeup artist said on the May 20 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

Mills went on to explain what led to her firing. At the time, she was asked to do an interview with a magazine. During said interview, the journalist asked Mills about season 12 competitor Kirstie Alley. Rumors had been swirling that Alley was difficult behind-the-scenes, especially when it came to glam, but Mills said that she kept things professional.

“‘We have no issues with her,'” she recalled telling the journalist. She went on to say that using the show’s glam was “uncomfortable” for many celebs and that they did their best to accommodate Alley’s requests. When the issue of the magazine came out, however, Alley was pegged as being a “diva” and Mills was quoted as saying such. This ultimately caused Mills to be fired.

Melanie Mills Felt Heartbroken After Being Fired From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Mills explained that she was told that she shouldn’t have done any sort of press without someone from publicity — a woman named Amy, whom she mentioned on “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans.”

“I was used as a total example and was told that I knew the rules that I should never even have taken an interview without Amy. It turned into, ‘you know the rules,'” she said on the podcast. Despite her efforts to explain her side of the story, Mills was let go from the program.

“I was devastated as if ‘Dancing with the Stars’ was my child and it just died,” Mills told podcast host Cheryl Burke. “I thought my career was over, okay? Maybe they wanted that to happen Cheryl, because let’s face it, how scripted is the show? It’s not this complete reality,” she added.

DWTS Co-Executive Producer Deena Katz Spoke About Kirstie Alley’s Makeup Concerns

Years after Alley, who died in 2022, competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” co-executive producer Deena Katz spoke out about the glam rules, so to speak.

In an interview with Glamour, Katz mentioned Alley by name when discussing glam.

“Women have the biggest fear [about makeup on the show], and it’s something we can’t negotiate. We are so specific on what we do. The clothes are all made for them. The hair and makeup is all done for them. But women have had this fear about [wanting] to have their own hair and makeup artists, but you can’t have that here. Our team is award-winning and fantastic,” Katz said.

“Kirstie Alley had a really hard time with it and really fought it. Now Kirstie uses our makeup artist for her. I get that fear, but they just have to take a leap with all of it. We promise they’re going to look great,” Katz added.

