DWTS Cast Member Reveals Traumatizing Eating Disorder

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is opening up about an eating disorder and how it all began.

Melanie C, also known as Sporty Spice of the Spice Girls, revealed that she developed an eating disorder in the 90s after an incident with one of her bandmates.

Melanie C Talked About Her Eating Disorder & Need for ‘Control’

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Melanie C, who competed on DWTS season 30, recalled a fallout with Victoria Beckham that almost got her kicked out of the girl group. From then on, she said she felt like she needed to be super in control of everything around her — and that’s when her eating disorder started.

Melanie C was known as the fit girl in the group and had to keep up with that persona. She often worked out — in photos and even in the “Spice World” movie, making sure she was in shape and “sporty.”

However, behind-the-scenes, there was something else going on entirely.

“At this point I was controlling what I ate. I was controlling how much exercise I was doing. I mean, I think because in a situation like that so much is out of your control, the things you can control I became very obsessive about,” she told Entertainment Tonight. Despite being offered help at the time, Melanie C admitted she went through it on her own.

“This is the thing with these issues, you know, you can’t really help somebody until they’re willing,” she said.

Melanie C Opened Up About ‘Girl Power’ Amid Her Struggles

In an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show to promote her new book “Who I Am,” Melanie C talked about how she was always preaching “girl power” being in the Spice Girls but having these secret body image issues.

“You know, it took me a long time to come to terms with that because I am a, you know, really honest person. I hate, like, having secrets. I find it really difficult. And at the time, you know, during my time with the Spice Girls in the nineties, something was escalating,” she said.

“I was becoming much more self-aware about my body image. I was starting to have disordered eating. I was becoming more and more obsessive about how much exercise I was doing. And I was in denial for a long time,” she continued.

“I never wanna take away all of the wonderful memories and moments of the Spice Girls, cuz through a lot of that, I wasn’t even admitting these things to myself. And it wasn’t really until I embarked on my solo career, 1999, I think ‘Northern Star,’ my first album came out when everything kind of just hit me all at once and I had to address these issues and I needed outside help. I couldn’t deal with it on my own anymore. And that was hard because I just thought, ‘Wow, you know, I’ve been up there, I’ve been a role model to all of these young people and I’ve been living a lie,'” she added.

Melanie C said that she’s “had to make peace with that” because what was going on in her life “wasn’t a choice.” In writing her book, Melanie C decided to be as candid as possible, mainly because she understands just how “lonely” things issues can be.

“I remember if I ever read something or heard someone talking about it, it was such comfort to me. So I thought, ‘You know what, there’s so much to talk about in this book, but the most important thing is that I can reach out to people and maybe somebody, if they’re suffering or know somebody close to them who’s suffering, it can maybe help other people too,'” she said.

