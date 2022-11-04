Times have changed for “Dancing With the Stars” over the past 31 seasons of the show, and former competitor Melissa Joan Hart addressed one of the changes in her show, “What Women Binge.”

Hart was a contestant on the show on season 9, which aired in 2009, but she said the show actually approached her for the opportunity years earlier, she told Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, who was a contestant on season 6 of the show.

Winokur shared that Christy Yamaguchi was the winner of her season, and she added, “Of course she was going to win! She’s an ice skater! And what she does is harder on the ice than it would be on the [ballroom] floor.”

Hart Was Originally Told She Had ‘Too Much’ Experience to Be on the Show

Play

Video Video related to dwts alum was told they had ‘too much dance experience’ to be on the show 2022-11-04T13:11:06-04:00

Hart said she was asked to be on the show very early on, but she couldn’t do it at the time. In previous episodes of “What Women Binge,” Hart shared that she was under contract with Fox in the first few seasons.

“I was supposed to be on the first season, and when they came back to me, once I had two babies, they were like, ‘Oh, wait, you have too much dance experience.’ Because I taught preschoolers when I was 12. They said I had too much experience.”

Now, the show has gone in the opposite direction with lifelong dancers like TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and former Rockette Amanda Kloots being asked to compete in recent seasons.

Winokur said she felt like she was the “cute chubby Marissa” during her time on the show, which she felt helped her connect with viewers.

“Because everybody at home looks like me,” she said. “They don’t look like Shannon Elizabeth.”

She said her strategy was to “just be happy to be there” and act like an audience member, sharing that she loved the show.

“Never get upset, never cry, always act excited to be there,” she said, adding later that she was told she was “boring” and that her partner, Tony Dovalani, wasn’t giving her enough content. The actress believes that was encouragement for her to fight with her partner, though she didn’t want to.

“My partner is a ballroom champion,” she said. ” … He’s as good as they get. So you’re not gonna have me, who’s getting fives on my part of, whatever it was, to be like, I don’t think our dances are good.”

Hart Did Not Love Her Time on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

During a previous episode of “What Women Binge” where Jana Kramer was a guest star, Hart shared that she didn’t have that great of a time on the ballroom competition show.

The star said she got the flu while on the show just one week after a lot of the rest of the cast was sick, and that led to her elimination.

The week after her elimination, Hart said that her children were going to finally be able to come watch her dance and she was going to dance to the song “Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book.

“I hated it,” Hart said after Kramer asked her if she loved her time on the show. “I hated it.”

She added later, “I thought it was going to be more dancing. I didn’t like the production moments.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.