‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum ‘Hated’ Their Time on the Show

Celebrities who have been on “Dancing With the Stars” generally have nice things to say about their experience, but that’s not the case for everyone who has been on the show.

For Melissa Joan Hart, who was a contestant on season 9 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2009, the experience was not all positive. She was paired with then two-time Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas and eliminated in week 6 of the competition.

Hart ‘Hated’ Her Time on the Show

During an episode of her podcast “What Women Binge” where Jana Kramer was a guest star, Hart shared that she didn’t have that great of a time on the ballroom competition show.

Hart shared that she was originally supposed to be on the first season of the show but that she was under contract with FOX, so she couldn’t do it. Then, she was “pregnant for four years, practically,” so she didn’t get to compete until season 9.

The star said she got the flu while on the show just one week after a lot of the rest of the cast was sick, and that led to her elimination.

The week after her elimination, Hart said that her children were going to finally be able to come watch her dance and she was going to dance to the song “Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book.

“I hated it,” Hart said after Kramer asked her if she loved her time on the show. “I hated it.”

She added later, “I thought it was going to be more dancing. I didn’t like the production moments.”

She said she didn’t like having to repeat herself when the camera missed something because she was trying to learn dances.

Hart Just Wanted to Dance

Hart says she had left her children for the “first time ever” to do “Dancing With the Stars” because “all I ever wanted to be was a dancer.”

“And here I was, I hated myself when I watched it back because I’m not a dancer,” she said, though she was proud of her Jive. Ultimately, she said she was there to have fun, though she didn’t accomplish that.

She said she was “so deflated” after the judges spoke to her following her first dance.

“I didn’t expect to hate the judges as much as I did,” she added.

Kramer then shared that she wished she would have just had more fun during her time on the show.

“Me too!” Hart said. “That’s what I went there with the intention of, and I was so mad at myself. But also, I felt like I didn’t get the chance to dance. It was always, like, my partner was late and then he wanted to go get coffee.”

She said Ballas would tell her that the show was a “marathon, not a sprint.”

“Whenever I talk to people, they’re like, ‘It was the best time!’ and I’m like, am I the only one who had a rough time with it?'” Hart asked, to which Kramer replied, “no, you’re not.”

The actress also said that she got made fun of for being older than the dancers on the show, which was hard for her.

“I mean, listen, it’s one of those things, like, dancing isn’t what we do,” Kramer said.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022.

