DWTS Champ Fakes Out Fans With Clever Halloween Costume: PHOTO

A ”Dancing with the Stars” champ tricked fans with her Halloween costume.

In 2012, Melissa Rycroft was the mirrorball trophy winner for “Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars” with pro partner Tony Dovolani. But reality TV fans first met the future DWTS champ when she received the final rose on Jason Mesnick’s season of “The Bachelor” in January 2009. “The Bachelor” star famously broke up with her on-camera for his runner-up, Molly Malaney, and by year-end, Melissa was married to her hometown boyfriend, Tye Strickland, per BachelorNation. They now have three kids together, Ava, Beckett, and Cayson.

The 39-year-old mom of three recently wore a costume to a party that had fans doing a double-take.

Melissa Rycroft Dressed Down for a Party Pic

In a post shared on Instagram in October 2022, Melissa posed in a hilarious getup as she stood next to her husband of 13 years. In the photo shared with her social media followers, the former reality star had a blacked-out tooth and heavy eye makeup and while her husband wore a white sleeveless undershirt and mullet hairstyle. Melissa’s costume also consisted of a shirt that didn’t have much to it. At first glance, it appeared that the black crop top she wore stopped short of her breasts.

She captioned the pic with, “The only proof I will share that last night took place,” before clarifying that her costume was a fake-out. In hashtags she wrote, “It’s a shirt” and “calm down.” She also joked that she is ready to open an OnlyFans account.

On her Instagram story, Melissa shared another angle of her outfit as she posed with other party guests. The second photo showed her holding a red Solo cup of beer and short fringed jean shorts that revealed a skull tattoo on her leg. She also shared a link to the shirt on Amazon. The shirt is called “Faux Real Woman’s Cleavage Long Tux T-Shirt.”

Fans reacted to Melissa’s costume in the comment section. Some noted that the fact that she had to state that it was a joke shirt and not her real body was hilarious. Others said they knew it was a shirt but that she would get comments from confused fans.

“I literally thought you had a wardrobe malfunction – love it,” one fan wrote.

“Had me fooled! Lol. This is great!” another agreed.

Melissa Rycroft Previously Wore Another Funny Halloween Shirt

Melissa and her husband have worn more wholesome couples costumes in the past. In 2011, the couple and their daughter Ava dressed as the characters from “The Flintstones,” as seen in a photo shared by Yahoo. The family channeled the Bedrock bunch for the 18th Annual Dream Halloween, held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Two years later, when she was pregnant with her second child, Melissa wore a purple skeleton t-shirt that featured a baby skeleton in her belly.

“Happy Halloween guys!!!” the “Dancing With the Stars” champion captioned an Instagram post of her shirt.

