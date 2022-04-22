‘Very Painful’: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Recalls Being Fired

Melora Hardin, an actress and contestant from season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” recalled what it was like when she was fired early on in her career.

In a new interview with Page Six, Hardin opened up about what it was like to be replaced at that point in her career. She’d been slated to star in “Back to the Future” when she was just 17 years old. She is now 54 years old.

She would have been starring aside Eric Stoltz, according to Page Six, but he was replaced with Michael J. Fox, and so Hardin was replaced as well.

Hardin Called the Experience ‘Painful’

Hardin said that it was very hard to be replaced at that age.

“[It was] so very, very painful,” she told the outlet. “There’s no doubt it was very painful.”

She also told Page Six that she thinks her career may have played out completely differently if she’d taken that role, however and that she learned how to “get through things” because of the painful experiences that she’d had.

The reason for her being let go from the role, according to Hardin, was because she was taller than Fox, who was now the star of the film. Either way, Hardin says she doesn’t think she would have done “The Office” if she had been in that movie, and that would mean that her career would be completely different.

“So I think that with perspective of age and time, you know, certainly in the moment, it looked like just a completely awful thing, but looking back on it, it’s probably good,” she shared with Page Six.

Hardin Stars in a Hallmark Film

Hardin is the star of the new Hallmark film titled “Love, Classified.” The film premiered on April 16 at 8 p.m. on the Hallmark network.

She spoke with Media Village about her role in the movie and called Hallmark “an incredible company.” That’s one reason she took the role, and another was because of the script, she said.

“It’s modern, the dialogue is fresh, and it has a queer storyline,” she said. “Stacy N. Harding, who directed, did a great job. Hallmark was ready to expand its storytelling, and kind of come to terms with some of the places they haven’t really delved into yet.”

She said that she is “really, really proud” to work with them on the film.

According to the film’s synopsis, “Romance novelist, Emilia, returns home after a long absence, to reconnect with her children who are finding their own paths to love.”

The film stars Hardin, Arienne Mandi, Katharine McNamara and Max Lloyd-Jones.

When it comes to working with Hallmark again, Hardin said she would “never say no.”

“I’m always one of those people that takes a project at a time, so we may collaborate on other things and in other ways as well, as I had a wonderful experience with them,” she said.

She also told the outlet that she is “currently writing a book that I’ve had in my mind for like the last 15 years. I have stacks of single-space pages. It’s really interesting.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Teases New Project