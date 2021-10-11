Melora Hardin & Husband Gildart Jackson Launch Exciting New Project

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 contestant Melora Hardin and her husband Gildart Jackson have launched an exciting new reading project. It all started during the pandemic when they began filming a series of fireside recordings of Jackson reading classic novels. That at-home labor of love has now turned into a brand-new reading program through Dreamscape Media. Here’s what you need to know about it.

In an interview with Heavy about their new project, Hardin said that her husband has actually narrated “over 400 audiobooks,” so this was a perfect project for him. It came about because Jackson remembered being read to by his parents as a child and then having the roles reversed as his father was getting older.

“The first book I ever read out loud, actually, was to my father when he was getting very old. He and I sat in front of the fire together at home in England and I read him a Sherlock Holmes adventure — a book that he had read to me when I was young,” recalled Jackson.

He continued, “Sadly, both my folks are no longer with us, but when the lockdown started I couldn’t help thinking that if they had still been alive, they would have have been so lonely and starved of companionship … it all started in the hope to give companionship and wonderful, simple, old entertainment to anyone who might like to join him while stuck at home.”

It was then that they began filming Jackson reading a chapter a day of classic novels like “Frankenstein,” “Great Expecations,” “Dracula,” “Anne of Green Gables” and many, many more. All of the readings can be found here on their YouTube channel.

When Jackson talked to Dreamscape Media about expanding the project, they agreed that this is “a perfect form of entertainment” for children. Hardin added that this is actually “exactly the entertainment [our daughters] Rory and Piper enjoyed most when they were young.” And this way, it can help parents out who may not have the time to do the reading themselves or simply need a break.

“You have to have some time off. And Fireside Reading gives you that time off, knowing that your child will be watching/listening to a very benign, classic form of wonderful entertainment. No violence, nothing to worry just simply wonderful stories that we all know and love because of the movies, but perhaps we have never read to our kids,” said Hardin.

Some of the novels they are starting out with include “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” “Peter Pan,” “Winne-The-Pooh,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “A Christmas Carol” and more.

Hardin will be directing the readings so that they have a “luscious and warm” feeling to them, and their daughters are involved as well — “Rory draws some of the drawings you see on the artwork, and Piper composed and performs the songs. It’s a true family affair,” said Jackson.

They also aren’t forgetting about their adult listeners.

“[We] are providing movie quality Fireside Readings for [adults] — ‘Sherlock Holmes in ‘A Study In Scarlet,’ Jeeves and Wooster in ‘The Inimitable Jeeves,’ for Halloween the classics ‘Dracula’ and ‘The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’ and a very special, secret offering that both Gildart and I are going to be reading together for Valentine’s Day,” said Hardin.

To join in the fun, go to FiresideReading.tv, where “you can buy or stream ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’ on Hoopla (which allows members the ability to borrow, download and stream movies, TV shows, music, eBooks and more with a valid library card), Vimeo, and through numerous other video streaming sites.” Plus, Jackson will continue to post videos to Instagram and YouTube.

And you can watch Hardin dance every week on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, which airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC. Former pro dancer Anna Trebunskaya said of Hardin’s week 3 cha cha, “Melora is dancing on a championship level pro-am dancer.”

