DWTS Season 30 Contestant Slams Judges, Scores

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” will be wrapping up on Monday, November 22, 2021, and there are only four celebrities remaining in the competition going into that show.

Melora Hardin was eliminated during the semi-finals after dancing two dances with her professional partner Artem Chigvintsev. The two were placed at the bottom overall after votes and scores were combined, meaning they were automatically eliminated.

The actress had some words for judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, and Derek Hough after the episode aired.

Hardin Thinks The Judges Did Not Score Her Fairly

Hardin and Chigvintsev performed a redemption dance that took them all the way back to their rumba from the second episode of the season, and the judges said they liked it but didn’t give her any constructive criticism.

In an interview after the episode, Hardin said she didn’t think that it was fair, according to Us Weekly.

“I didn’t feel like [the judges] were judging our performance from who we are, what we came from and how we performed tonight,” Hardin shared. “They said all these incredible things [about our dances], but then the scores didn’t match … which was a bit disappointing and upsetting.”

Hardin thought that she and Chigvintsev should have earned a higher score and that they danced “like [we earned] 10s.”

They did earn a 10 from Len Goodman, who is notoriously the most difficult judge to please on the show, and they were praised by the other contestants and professional dancers, Hardin revealed.

“All the pros came up to me and said they’ve never seen a female celebrity dance the rumba that beautifully,” she told the outlet. “It’s a really hard dance to do. It’s very technical and it’s got to be very flowy and central at the same time that it’s incredibly technical.”

Suni Lee did not have the same criticism and instead shared that she felt incredibly blessed to be on the show and that she’d gained a lot of confidence in her time on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Viewers Thought Hardin & Lee Were ‘Robbed’

Some fans were upset about the results of the semi-finals episode, and they took to Twitter to talk about the fact that their favorite dancers were sent home.

“Wow. First @JimmieAllen was robbed… And now @sunisalee_ too! #wtf @DancingABC? How are Cody and Melora still in but Jimmie and Suni are out? #rigged #DWTS #disappointed,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “@DancingABC you’ve lost a fan forever. @MeloraHardin BEST RUMBA BY ANY WOMAN CELEBRITY EVER!!!! YOU’VE ALWAYS GOT MY VOTE #DWTS.”

“@sunisalee_ was robbed last night. She definitely deserves to be in the finals #DWTS,” another person wrote.

Some thought Lee should have gone on to win the whole competition.

“@sunisalee_ was ROBBED of the trophy for this years #DWTS!!! I am so upset right now! UGH,” a fan tweeted.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific (recorded) on ABC.

