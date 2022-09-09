DWTS Champ Mourns Incredible Loss With Poignant Post

A “Dancing With the Stars” champion is mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch died “peacefully” at Balmoral Estate on Thursday, September 8, 2022, according to a statement from the palace. The news came just hours after Buckingham Palace released a statement that there was concern with the queen’s health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement read, according to BBC News. The queen was said to be “comfortable” and within a short time, her family rushed to be by her bedside.

The queen’s death was confirmed at 6:30 p.m. London time. Since then, tributes from all around the globe have been pouring in. One of those tributes was shared by “Dancing With the Stars” season 18 winner, Meryl Davis.

Davis Shared a Post About Her Grandmother’s Fondness for the Queen

On September 8, 2022, David shared a post about Queen Elizabeth and the fondness that her own grandmother had for the British monarch. David explained that her grandmother, who died in 2021, felt a “kinship” to Her Majesty the Queen.

“My granny, who passed last fall, talked often about how she felt a certain kinship with the Queen. Growing-up in Canada, my granny was around Queen Elizabeth’s age and admired the monarch as a role model all her life. As the world changed, as they evolved from young ladies into grown women, mothers, grandmothers, and beyond,” Davis wrote.

“Thinking of my own granny today and the stellar impact of great women on all of us. Queens of nations, world leaders, or, simply, the beloved matriarchs of our own families,” she added.

Several People Loved Davis’ Post & Responded to it in the Comments Section

As the world mourns the loss of the longest reigning monarch in history, many people are recalling their own stories and experiences. Perhaps unsurprisingly, quite a few people related to Davis’ Instagram caption because their mothers and/or grandmothers also reminded them of Queen Elizabeth in some way.

“I appreciate this sentiment so much. Something about the Queen always reminded me of my own grandma. You summed it up beautiful,” one comment read.

“My Grandmother passed away back in 2017. She was definitely the glue that kept our family together. Would have turned 96 (like the Queen) back in June,” someone else added.

“Yes, my grandma (a year older than the Queen) passed away last September as well. Today is surreal. My own mother was born the day after Queen Elizabeth became queen. RIP The end of an amazing and long era,” a third person wrote.

“Beautifully said, Meryl. My mom, also 96, has always said she’s felt a certain kinship with the queen. Sharing years of birth, marriage, and welcoming their first born. I fortunately am blessed to still have my mom in my life. Rest In Peace Your Majesty,” echoed another Instagram user.

“My Nan passed away three weeks ago and was extremely similar to the queen queen especially looks wise! They were roughly the same age and both strong, country women,” a fifth comment read.

