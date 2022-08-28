DWTS Champ Is Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ has shared some throwback photos in light of an honor that is being bestowed upon her.

On August 21, 2022, Meryl Davis, who won DWTS season 18 with her pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, announced that she’s been elected to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame – Class of 2022. Davis and her on-ice partner Charlie White are slated to be officially inducted on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The event will be held at the Soundboard Theater at Motorcity Casino Hotel.

“@charlieawhite and I always received such kindness and support from our fellow Michiganders. What a privilege it was to represent our home state and the Metro Detroit area for so many years,” Davis captioned an Instagram post that included some throwbacks.

Here’s what you need to know:

Davis & White Received Many Congratulatory Messages From Fans

Davis, an Olympic ice skater, has known White since she was very young. The two have competed together, earning the gold medal for the ice dancing routine in the 2014 Winter olympics.

“We’re proud to join this esteemed group of athletes and contributors to the Michigan community of athletics,” Davis’ caption continued. “Thank you for the years of generous support,” she added.

Several people took to the comments section of the post to congratulated Davis and White — and to comment on the epic throwbacks that Davis shared.

“Amazing Meryl!!! Congrats! Well well deserved,” wrote para-snowboarder and DWTS alum Amy Purdy.

Another DWTS alum Adam Rippon dropped by the comments section to leave three heart eye emoji.

“I LOVE this !!!!!!! Congratulations to the both of you !!!! #Legends ! Bravo,” someone else added.

“Awwww Meryl! This is amazing! So proud of you and to be a fellow wolverine with you!” another Instagram user said.

“Omg love these throwback pics. Too adorable,” read a fan comment.

“Congratulations and thank you for sharing such wonderful photos of your journey,” echoed another.

Davis & White are Among 10 Inductees for the Class of 2022

Davis and White will be in good company as the class of 2022 also includes NBA stars Chauncey Billups and Shane Battier, NFL star Antonio Gates, softball star Jennie Ritter, college basketball star Chris Webber, University of Michigan coach John Beilein, NFL television telecaster Mickey Redmond, and Western Michigan athletic director Kathy Beauregard.

“The Class was voted on by the Hall of Fame’s Election Task Force, a Statewide Election Committee, and the public. The Election Task Force and Committee, comprised of current and former journalists, sports executives, and representatives from smaller Sports Halls of Fame in Michigan, was Co-Chaired by former University of Michigan Associate Athletic Director Bruce Madej and Detroit News sports journalist Tony Paul. The 2022 Class was ratified by the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors, which also selected the inductee from the Contributor category.”

“This year’s class represents the excellence, diversity and depth of the best of Michigan sports history,” Scott Lesher, Hall of Fame chairman, said in a statement shared on the Hall of Fame’s official website.

“We thank the nearly 4,000 Michigan sports fans who went online to vote and be part of this year’s election process. This class includes all-time greats who are also fan favorites,” Hall of Fame president Jordan Field added.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Issues Plea to Fans: ‘Please Stay With Me’