‘They Broke Me!’ Music Star Got an MRI After Working With Derek Hough

Michael Bublé had to get an MRI after working with “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and judge Derek Hough on a music video.

Bublé worked with Hough and his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, on his music video for the song “Higher,” and he jokes that they “broke” him.

“They broke me,” he shared with ET. “Hayley, his girlfriend, Hayley, who was my dance partner in the video. Seven days of rehearsal, lifting her, and she’s a tiny thing, but lift her over and over again, and about two days in, I went like, ‘Oh, Derek, my neck is a little bit sore.’ And I could see he looked at me weird.”

The singer added, “Now I know, months later, that when he looked at me weird, that look was, ‘Oh, sh**, you’re in trouble, Bublé.”

He later said he thought that he tore something in his bicep.

Bublé Does Not Blame Hough For the Injury

In the interview with ET, Bublé made it clear that he does not blame Hough for his injury.

“It’s my fault, man,” he said. “And he kept saying things like, ‘No, no, no, don’t lift. Don’t lift with your legs, just let’s keep your legs…’ And I was like, How do I lift? But I kept doing it. I’m an old, feeble man.”

The star is currently performing in Las Vegas and is headed out on a world tour later this year.

Hough Directed the Video

Hough announced the project on his Instagram on March 22, writing, “Had the pleasure of directing @michaelbuble newest Video ‘HIGHER’. It comes out this FRIDAY. When I first heard the song my jaw hit the floor! I can’t wait for you all to hear it and see it.”

He added, “I will be sharing a few little moments and stores throughout the week. Stay tuned 🕺🏼#Higher #TheBromanceIsReal.”

Hough announced on February 8, 2022, that he was going to be continuing his Las Vegas residency in 2022.

“WE’RE BACK BABY!” he wrote at the time. “After last years incredible success we’ve decided to keep this party going in LAS VEGAS !!!! MAY – SEPTEMBER . I can’t wait to get back in there and put on an amazing show for you all. Here we go!!! @venetianvegas.”

Hough’s “No Limits” show runs around 90-minutes and features many different kinds of dancing including tap, ballroom, salsa and hip hop. There’s a live band that accompanies the dancers, and Derek himself even picks up a guitar and sings on stage at one point.

Hough is joined by his long-time girlfriend, Erbert, during the show.

When he first started his residency, Hough got some advice from a star who has already been there: Jennifer Lopez, who he worked with on “World of Dance.” The star previously had her own residency in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood, according to ET Online

“She gave me some good advice. Her MO is hustle, right? It’s like, ‘Make sure you hustle. Make sure you keep people out there seeing the show and you’re working,’” Hough told the outlet. “She’s great. She goes hard in her show. She goes hard in everything.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

