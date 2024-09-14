DWTS Guest Performer Dead at 29

A ballerina who once was a guest performer on “Dancing with the Stars” died at 29. Michaela Mabinty DePrince appeared on DWTS in 2012 during “AT&T’s Spotlight Performance,” when she was just 17 years old.

The Family Shared a Beautiful Tribute in Revealing the Dancer’s Death

On September 13, the dancer’s family revealed the heartbreaking news of her death via her Instagram page. “Rest in Power: Ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince,” the caption began.

“With pain in our hearts, we share the loss of star ballerina Michael Mabinty DePrince, whose artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond,” the family wrote.

The caption continued, “Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us.”

DePrince authored a memoir in which she shared her life story. The family’s Instagram tribute noted DePrince’s memoir detailed the dancer’s “inspiring journey of resilience and triumph.”

After publishing “Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina,” DePrince wrote a second book, “Ballet Dreams.”

Michaela Mabinty DePrince Overcame Significant Challenges During Her Short Life

As CBS News shared, the ballerina was born in Sierra Leone. During her package for “Dancing with the Stars,” DePrince shared that during her childhood, her country was torn apart by war.

“My mom starved to death because my dad was shot to death while he was out trading,” she recalled. “My uncle brought me to the orphanage and I stayed there for a little bit,” she continued.

DePrince explained, “Because I have vitiligo, which is a loss of color pigmentation in my skin, they called me the ‘Devil’s Child.’ So, I was the least favorite child. I never thought anyone would actually want me.”

Her parents also shared their perspective, noting they adopted two little girls from Sierra Leone. DePrince’s mother explained the dancer was a “very sick little girl” when she first arrived in the United States around the age of 3.

DePrince shared that after her adoption, “I thought it was a dream. It took me forever to realize that this wasn’t a dream, that I was actually being accepted by someone.”

Her parents signed up for dance classes during her younger years, and her father shared, “We knew immediately she had a special gift.”

DePrince received a scholarship at the age of 15 to attend the American Ballet Theatre’s Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School. She later danced for the Dance Theatre of Harlem as a principal dancer. DePrine went on to dance for the Dutch National Ballet and the Boston Ballet as well.

According to TMZ, DePrince starred in the documentary “First Position” the year before her “Dancing with the Stars” appearance. She was a dancer in the video for Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke,” and the New York Post noted she was also in Beyonce’s film “Lemonade.”

After learning of DePrince’s death, Beyonce posted a message about her on her website. “Rest in peace Michaela Mabinty DePrince, your courageous journey and beautiful dance as one of the world’s best ballerinas, will stay with us always.”

The family did not disclose a cause of death for the former “Dancing with the Stars” performer.