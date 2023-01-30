‘Dancing With the Stars’ Dad Shares ‘Adorable’ Family Photos Following Baby’s Birth

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared new family photos with fans.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 11 contestant and his wife, Lauren, welcomed a baby girl, Mia Bella, on January 24, 2023, less than two years after the birth of their son Romeo Reign.

Just after baby Mia’s birth, the Sorrentinos told Page Six they are “so thrilled to start this new chapter as a family of four.”

On January 28, Sorrentino shared photos of his expanding family on Instagram.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Posted Photos of His Baby Girl at Home

Sorrentino posted several photos of his baby girl when she was still in the hospital, and once they brought her home he shared even more on his Instagram page.

One photo showed the family of four posing in the kitchen of their New Jersey mansion. Sorrentino held Romeo in the pic while his wife swaddled baby Mia. “Situation family of 4 #blessed,” the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star captioned the pic.

Another photo featured Romeo, who will turn 2 in May 2023, peeking over his baby sister’s bassinet as she slept. “We couldn’t be happier right now,” Sorrentino captioned the photo.

And a third photo featured Lauren Sorrentino gazing down at her baby girl as she held her while sitting on a chair. “Mother & daughter,” her husband captioned the photo.

Fans reacted to the pics, with some asking if Romeo is jealous of his baby sister.

“Awww Look at all the Situations,” one fan wrote.

“Look at that expression!! She’s going to be a feisty one, lol Simply adorable,” another follower wrote of the newborn.

The Sorrentinos Shared Their Early Pregnancy Struggles With Fans

Just after the couple got engaged in early 2018, Lauren told People that she hoped to have several children with her future husband. “We are both one of four kids, so I think we definitely think the more the merrier,” she said. “So we’ll have to see. Definitely more than one.”

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino got married in November 2018 just before the “Jersey Shore” star headed to prison on tax evasion charges. The reality star turned his life around after serving eight months at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York. As soon as he got out of prison, Sorrentino and his wife conceived a child.

“The night he came home [from prison] we actually conceived,” Lauren revealed on the ABC talk show “Strahan, Sara & Keke,” per Us Weekly. “And then at about six and half, seven weeks, I miscarried.”

“It was heart-wrenching,” she added. “When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult.”

Fans witnessed happier news during an episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” that was filmed in 2020. Viewers got a first-hand look at the couple’s positive pregnancy news when Lauren took a pregnancy test while filming the MTV reality show at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa in Nevada.

The emotional couple broke down over the happy news on camera.

“I’m so glad we let cameras film this special moment!” Lauren Sorrentino wrote on Instagram as the episode aired in 2021. “Having these memories is priceless. The whole crew was crying with us when we found out, what a surreal moment watching that back tonight!”

