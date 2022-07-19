DWTS Alum Mourns the Loss of Longtime Companion

A “Dancing With the Stars” contestant shared sad news with fans.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino competed in the 11th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition with pro partner Karina Smirnoff. His stint on DWTS was short-lived– the “Jersey Shore” star was the fourth dancer eliminated that season – but fans have continued to follow him on the MTV reality spinoff, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

“The Situation” not only married his college sweetheart, Lauren, but last year the two welcomed their first child, a baby boy they named Romeo Reign.

Through it all, Sorrentino’s dog Moses, has been by his side. In 2012, the “Jersey Shore” star introduced his golden retriever pup to fans with a social media post after his sister gave him the dog for his 30th birthday.

“Meet my puppy Moses!” Sorrentino tweeted at the time. “Meet the Newest Member of the Sorrentino Family: Moses the Golden Retriever.”

Fans have seen Moses, often affectionately called “Mosey,” in photos on the reality star’s social media over the years and watched him adapt to the new addition of baby Romeo last summer.

But in a new social media post, Sorrentino shared sad news about his beloved best friend.

Mike Sorrentino Revealed That His Dog Has Passed Away

On July 18, 2022, Sorrentino shared devastating news about Moses with fans. The MTV alum posted a slideshow of Instagram photos of him, his wife, and their son posing with Moses during happier times. One pic showed the dog as a puppy, and another showed him front and center as the couple made their baby announcement to fans. But in the caption to the post, Sorrentino revealed that his longtime companion has passed away.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we share that Moses our beloved family dog has just passed,” Sorrentino captioned the post. “We cherish the time we had and believe that in fact all dogs do go to Heaven. Thank you for all the continued support and prayers.”

Sorrentino’s fans and friends reacted to the news, including several of his “Jersey Shore” co-stars.

“I’m so sorry,” wrote Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

“RIP King Mosey,” wrote DJ Pauly D.

“We didn’t deserve Mosey! added Vinny Guadagnino.

“Love you guys! Rest In Peace Mosey, you will never be forgotten!! wrote Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Fans Knew That Moses Had Been Sick

Moses was so popular that he had his own Instagram page, according to Us Weekly. The last photos on the @theMoseyworld Instagram page showed the dog lounging by the pool at Sorrentino’s New Jersey mansion.

Moses also made several cameos on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” The news of his death came after fans of the reality show had learned the dog had been sick.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, in an episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” that aired earlier this year, Sorrentino and his wife took their dog to the vet after they discovered he was limping. Moses was given a devastating diagnosis of cancer. After surgery was performed the couple found that the dog had hemangiosarcoma, which is described as “an aggressive blood vessel cancer” found in dogs, per PuppyUp.org.

