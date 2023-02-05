DWTS Early Boot Wants a Shot at Redemption

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 alum Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, who was a bit of a surprising early elimination, has said that he wants a chance at redemption in an all-star season because he thinks he could win it all this time around.

Mizanin Said He Had ‘Such a Great Time’ Doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ That He Would Absolutely Return… And This Time He’d Win

In an interview with E! News, Mizanin was asked if he would ever return to “Dancing With the Stars” if they did another all-star season and he said he would definitely try to come back because he wants that Mirrorball Trophy.

“I’m not sure if I have time for [‘Dancing With the Stars’ again,” joked the professional wrestler. “I have a lot of thing going on. We got the Royal Rumble coming up very shortly, not to mention Wrestlemania.”

But in all seriousness, he said he would definitely be up for returning because he has a spot all picked out for the “Dancing With the Stars” trophy.

“Honestly, I had such a great time and great experience on that show that I would have to try to definitely say yes. I would like to do it. I feel like I could win, I could do it. If I had the time, I would do it and I’d want that Mirrorball to go right next to my WWE championship,” said The Miz.

He Also Said the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judges Had No Time For His Pro Wrestling Schtick

When asked if he went full Miz on the judges — The Miz being Mizanin’s pro wrestling persona — the reality TV star said he tried to, but the judges were having none of it.

“Yes, but it didn’t work! They didn’t care!” exclaimed Mizanin with a laugh. “They are like, ‘No, it does not matter that you, that you can cut a promo, we wanna see dance steps and we wanna see on time!'”

He added, “My feet are still hurting to this day because of all the dance steps. It is a 24/7, all you’re thinking about is dancing, the steps, everything. I thought I was gonna win the whole thing.”

The Miz and his partner Witney Carson were certainly some fan-favorites during season 30. They put together some incredibly entertaining routines and the fans were pretty surprised when they were eliminated in ninth place.

“What a joy and delight it was watching them, thank you Miz and Witney, your energy will be dearly missed. #dwts,” wrote one fan on Twitter when Mizanin and Carson were eliminated.

“Gotta give The Miz credit… he goes all-in! AWESOME job! #DWTS #TheMiz,” wrote another fan.

“Seriously? Cody stays over The Miz? Not even close,” wrote a third fan.

A fourth fan added, “Witney and the Miz should not have been in the bottom two in the first place #DWTS.”

“Great job Miz!!!! He does so good and tries so hard! I love him! #DWTS,” wrote a fifth fan.

After their first performance together, The Miz wrote an incredibly sweet tribute to Carson on Instagram, writing, “My dance pro @witneycarson locked me in and took the time to teach as well as be incredibly patient with a guy who learned how to dance from watching music videos on MTV in the 80s. When I couldn’t get a move she would figure out different drills to make sure I got it. When I had questions and trust me I had a lot of them she answered them without a roll of the eye even when they were probably really dumb questions. When I got down on myself she remained positive. Witneys passion for her work really shines every time she’s on the dance floor and I’m incredibly thankful she’s my pro.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in the fall of 2023 on Disney Plus. The show has not done an all-star season since season 15, so perhaps that’s something they’ll consider. It’s been about the same amount of time since they had the first one.