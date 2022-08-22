Fans Slam ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Changes

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans think the show’s choices for season 31 are “tacky.”

On August 18, 2022, “Dancing With the Stars” unveiled the poster for the upcoming season, which included a Mirrorball trophy that was shaped like Mickey Mouse.

It’s unclear if that’s a change the actual trophy will undergo, but fans were not happy about its inclusion in the poster, and some think that it’s going to add more Disney to the show.

Fans Do Not Like the New Design

Fans took to the comment section to share their disdain for the new poster.

“Well that’s a disappointing change…,” one comment reads.

One person wrote, “I just say I hate Disney Theme Night on DWTS so it’s prob going to be even more Disney now that it’s on there. Not sure if I will get that streaming service just for DWTS.”

Another called the trophy the “All seeing mickey.”

“Ugh. All Disney-fied. After all these years, I’ll pass,” another person wrote.

One person called the redesign “stupid ball design….,” and one wrote, “That’s a hard pass.”

Some people are excited about seeing the professional dancers front and center, however.

“ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS PROMO POSTER! 😍😍😍 FINALLY BACK TO THE DANCER! 🙌🙌🙌,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Thank you for putting the PROS in the promo.”

Many said they wouldn’t be watching if host Tyra Banks was still in the ballroom, though they were glad she was not front-and-center on the poster.

“So happy that they put the pros back on the poster instead of Tyra. After all the show is all about them and the celebs of course,” one comment reads.

Some Fans Are Vowing to Boycott the New Season

Because of the upcoming move from ABC, which is free for most, to Disney+, which is a subscription-based service, some fans are vowing to boycott the upcoming season of the show.

In the replies to a recent promotional video on Instagram, some fans said they won’t be watching the new season of the show. Many of those responses are because of the show’s new home on the Disney streaming service, Disney+.

“Don’t have Disney+ bye bye DWTS,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “As long as this show continues to be on Disney Plus and they expect me to pay for it I will not be watching it. Sad that the greed of the Disney company has taken over.”

This is not the first time fans have reacted this way in the leadup to the new season of the show. After the first look was revealed, some said they wouldn’t be watching, and even more have said they’ll boycott the show because of host Tyra Banks.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Professional dancers who are returning include Daniella Karagach, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Cheryl Burke, and Witney Carson.

