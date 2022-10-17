‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2-Night Special: All Songs & Dance Styles Revealed

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” premiered on Monday, September 19, 2022, and the celebrities and professional dancers who are competing are relying on their fans to vote them through to the next round of the competition. This week is unique because there are two episodes of the show, and there will be two eliminated couples.

There are 12 celebrities left in the competition going into the Monday, October 17, 2022 episode. According to the press release for the week, there will be one elimination on Monday night. Then, 11 couples will compete for a spot in the top 10 on Tuesday, October 18.

There are only 5 episodes left in the season, however, if there are only Monday night episodes from here on out. That means more double eliminations are on the way for the rest of the season.

The Monday Night Episode Features the “Most Memorable Year” Theme

Here are all the dances you can expect to see on Monday night’s episode:

Stars’ Stories Week: Most Memorable Year

Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Rumba to “My Way” by Frank Sinatra

will perform a Rumba to “My Way” by Frank Sinatra Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Waltz to “What The World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day

will perform a Waltz to “What The World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Foxtrot to “Beautiful” by Jim Brickman & Wayne Brady

will perform a Foxtrot to “Beautiful” by Jim Brickman & Wayne Brady Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Contemporary to “when the party’s over” by Lewis Capaldi

will perform a Contemporary to “when the party’s over” by Lewis Capaldi Heidi D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Rumba to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You (I Love You Baby)” by Lauryn Hill

will perform a Rumba to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You (I Love You Baby)” by Lauryn Hill Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Tango to “Blue Jeans” by Jessie James Decker

will perform a Tango to “Blue Jeans” by Jessie James Decker Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Jazz routine to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay

will perform a Jazz routine to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Contemporary to “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell

will perform a Contemporary to “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Jazz routine to “Levels” by Avicii

will perform a Jazz routine to “Levels” by Avicii Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Foxtrot to “Roar (Acoustic)” by Katy Perry

will perform a Foxtrot to “Roar (Acoustic)” by Katy Perry Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Salsa to “Let’s Get Married (ReMarqable Remix)” by Jagged Edge ft. RUN

will perform a Salsa to “Let’s Get Married (ReMarqable Remix)” by Jagged Edge ft. RUN Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to “If the World Should Ever Stop” by JP Cooper

Tuesday Night’s Episode Features “Prom Night” and Will Feature a Dance Marathon and Second Elimination

Here are all the dances you can expect to see on Tuesday night’s episode:

Stars’ Stories Week: Prom Night

Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha to “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON

will perform a Cha Cha to “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Cha Cha to “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

will perform a Cha Cha to “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Samba to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock

will perform a Samba to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Jive to “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

will perform a Jive to “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall & John Oates Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Jazz routine to “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper

will perform a Jazz routine to “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson

will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Jive to “Basket Case” by Green Day

will perform a Jive to “Basket Case” by Green Day Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Cha Cha to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland

will perform a Cha Cha to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Viennese Waltz to “You and Me” by Lifehouse

will perform a Viennese Waltz to “You and Me” by Lifehouse Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Cha Cha to “Waiting For Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez

will perform a Cha Cha to “Waiting For Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Contemporary to “No Air” by Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown

will perform a Contemporary to “No Air” by Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Tango to “Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship ft. Leighton Meester

During the Dance Marathon couples will perform a Hustle to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer and a Lindy Hop to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra.

With each couple having to prepare for Monday night and Tuesday night as well as the Dance Marathon, four total dances needed to be learned by each couple.

That’s a huge step up from last week, when each couple only had to learn one dance and perfect that in time for Monday night’s episode.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+. The season finale is scheduled for Monday, November 21, 2022, where one celebrity and professional dance partner will take home the Mirrorball Trophy.