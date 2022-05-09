DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Posts Touching Tribute to Her Mother

“Dancing With the Stars” fan-favorite professional dancer Lindsay Arnold shared a touching tribute to mother figures in her life to celebrate Mothers Day in 2022.

“Beyond grateful for the impact these two mothers have had on my life 💕,” Arnold wrote on Instagram. “To my mom, thank you for teaching me what it means to be a loving, supportive, kind, caring, and attentive mom. I would not be who I am today without you and I count my blessings everyday that I have you in my life!”

She added, “To my Mother In Law Jennifer 💕 we miss you everyday and I will forever be grateful to you for raising Sam to be the wonderful husband, dad, and best friend that he is for Sage and I. Grateful we could go visit you with Sagey today 💕 Blessed beyond measure and feeling so much love today!”

Arnold Also Thanked Her Daughter on Mother’s Day

In a separate post, Arnold thanked her daughter, Sage, for being her daughter.

“Forever grateful to our sweet girl who made me a Mom 💕💕 my heart is so full this Mother’s Day 💕 wishing all the wonderful mothers and mother figures out there the best day 💕,” she wrote.

The video states that being a mother means “your body will grow, your heart will expand, your arms will be full, you will be tired, you’ll learn as you go, you will have a built-in best friend who looks up to you and learns from you, and every day somehow gets better and better.”

Her friends and fans took to the comment section to wish her a Happy Mother’s Day.

“Crying,” professional dancer Sharna Burgess wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day beautiful.”

Amanda Kloots commented, “Beautiful! Happy Mothers Day!”

“Happy mother day day,” Shirley Ballas wrote.

Fans Want Arnold to Have Another Baby

In early May 2022, Arnold posted a video of her daughter and called motherhood the “greatest gift.”

The Instagram video features images and videos of Sage since she was born alongside the caption, “My heart 🥺😭 motherhood is truly the greatest gift 💕.”

In the video, she wrote, “I have a feeling this is gonna go by really fast..”

In the comment section, fans let Arnold know that they’d love to see more baby pictures, possibly of a second child between her and her husband.

“Time for #2 Linds?!!!!” one person wrote.

Another commented, “I feel like you will be announcing soon that you are expecting baby #2! Beautiful family! Blessings.”

Some fans question what happened to Arnold’s dog, Moose, as well. The dog has not appeared in her stories for about a year, and he also disappeared from her feed.

“Sage sure is a cutie,” one comment reads. “Haven’t seen Moose lately. Did I miss something?”

Arnold explained in a previous comment that she gave the dog away, however.

“She said awhile back that she gave him to a family friend who lost her dog and needed a companion and she sees him on occasion,” one person replied to the comment.

Some fans think that Arnold will be announcing a pregnancy soon. The speculation comes following Arnold’s sisters, Jensen and Brynlee, both announcing their own pregnancies within the past couple of months.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Reveals They Almost Quit Hit Show After ‘Humiliating’ Divorce