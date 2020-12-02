Jordan Fisher Is a Top Guess for Mushroom on The Masked Singer

This season of The Masked Singer has been heating up, and with the finale date closing in, it’s likely that the faces behind all the masks will be revealed soon. That being said, fans still have guesses for who has been serenading them from the stage throughout the season.

One of the guesses for the identity of The Mushroom on The Masked Singer is actor, artist, streamer and dancer Jordan Fisher. Fans believe some of the clues point to the young celebrity.

Of course, there are plenty of people who have other guesses for who the Mushroom could be. So far, the panel has guessed many different celebrities including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Donald Glover, Usher and Frank Ocean.

The Mushroom on The Masked Singer: Clues So Far

Mushroom sings "This Woman's Work" by Kate Bush | THE MASKED SINGER | SEASON 4Mushroom sings "This Woman's Work" by Kate Bush. Who do you think Mushroom is? #TheMaskedSingers #TheMaskedSinger #MushroomMask 2020-10-29T01:43:47Z

There have been plenty of clues revealed when it comes to the identity of the Mushroom on The Masked Singer.

Here are some of the seemingly more important clues:

The Mushroom is a “healer and a scholar”

Hot Dog Cart

Lots of Hamilton references including “young, scrappy and fungi,” say yes to this”

The Mushroom says he turned a hobby into his career

“Who is Under My Hats”

Violin Case

Brown Detective Top Hat

Gardening Supplies

A radish

Orange Juice

Black Beetles

A Queen’s Crown

Some other hints include quotes like, “I’m here to win the world over, one song at a time,” a reference to “North Spore” High School, which seems to be yet another Mean Girls reference. Another reference to the movie was “you can’t sit with us” and “now it’s time to fetch the Golden Mask.” There were also scenes at a Winter talent show and homecoming in the videos.

Fans Believe Mushroom Could be Jordan Fisher

Fans think, probably rightfully so, that the person behind the Mushroom mask must be a person from Hamilton the musical because there have been so many references to the play.

Fisher started out acting on the Disney Channel, but he has appeared in a number of roles on Broadway including Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and Philip/John Laurens in Hamilton following Anthony Ramos’ departure from the role.

Another clue pointing to Fisher is that he was able to turn a hobby into a career. As most fans of the artist know, he is a popular streamer on Twitch, where he streams games with his friends to a number of followers and subscribers. That definitely fits the bill. Also, his voice just sounds like the Mushroom when he sings.

A lot of the clues in the packages have referenced the Mean Girls movie or musical, however, and Fisher doesn’t have a strong connection to the show other than sharing a role with Broadway’s Sabrina Carpenter in Netflix’s Work It! It’s definitely possible someone else could be under the mushroom mask.

Tune in to The Masked Singer to see if Jordan Fisher gets unmasked as the Mushroom on the stage. It’s possible the singer will go all the way through to the finale at this rate.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7 central on FOX.

READ NEXT: Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Hardest Part of Her Divorce