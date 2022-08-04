DWTS Alum Posts Poignant Tribute to Late Brother’s Hero

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum paid tribute to the hero of her late brother.

Nancy McKeon was a contestant on the 27th season of DWTS and was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy. Before that, she was best known as a teen star on the long-running NBC sitcom, “The Facts of Life,” where she played rebellious student Jo Polniaczek, per IMDb.

But following the death of a renowned sportscaster, McKeon recalled the early death of her brother, who was also a child star.

Nancy McKeon Shared a Heartbreaking Tribute to Vin Scully & Honored Her Brother at the Same Time

In an Instagram post shared on August 3, McKeon posted video footage of legendary sports announcer Vin Scully, who died August 2 at age 94 at his home in Hidden Hills, California. Scully was an icon in the sports world and was known as the voice of the Dodgers in Los Angeles and Brooklyn for 67 years, according to ESPN.

McKeon shared footage of Scully’s poignant goodbye message to fans in 2016. She captioned the clip with a goodbye to Scully and a remembrance of her brother, Philip McKeon.

“A legend,” Mckeon captioned the video of Scully. “My brother’s hero…rest in peace dear [Vin Scully] he’ll meet you in heaven 💙💙#thegoat #dodgers #dodgerblue.”

McKeon’s post received plenty of comments from fans and celebrity friends.

“Legend indeed,” wrote McKeon’s “Facts of Life” co-star and fellow DWTS contestant, Kim Fields.

Fellow “Facts of Life” star Mindy Cohn posted a series of broken heart emoji.

“Aww God bless them both,” another fan wrote.

“Huge loss…I miss you brother too! Loved him on Alice,“ another commenter wrote to McKeon.

Nancy McKeon’s Brother, Philip, Was a TV Star Best Known for the Sitcom ‘Alice’

Nancy McKeon competed on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2018 and was eliminated third in the competition in October of that year. But just one year later, she received a double dose of devastating family news. Her brother, Philip McKeon, died in November 2019, according to the New York Times. Philip was a former child actor and teen idol best known for playing Tommy, the son of Linda Lavin’s character on the long-running CBS sitcom, “Alice.” Philip passed away in a Texas hospital at age 55 following an undisclosed illness. Philip’s death came just one month after the death of the McKeons’ father, Don.

It’s clear that Philip McKeon was a longtime baseball fan — and not just due to his love for Vin Scully. When the McKeon patriarch died in 2019, Nancy shared a photo of him getting ready to throw a baseball and she referenced the baseball bond he had with Philip.

“Bye for now dad,” McKeon wrote. “This is how I choose to remember you…. having a catch with my bro and happily cheering on your beloved NY Yankees…I pray this next part of your journey brings you much-needed peace and joy … rest now… See you after awhile.”

Nancy McKeon also shared an incredibly close bond with Philip. In a 1982 interview with People, the two talked about their teen acting careers and said they hoped to work together someday.

“That’s a constant dream we have,” Philip told the outlet at the time. “Nancy is one of the best actresses in the world.”

Nancy McKeon returned the compliment with, “I think he’ll become one of the finest directors of our time. If I had to pick a brother I’d pick him.”

