Naomi Campbell Seemingly Shades Tyra Banks as ‘Mean Girl’

In a recent Instagram story, Naomi Cambell seemingly threw some shade at Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks. In the post, she shared an article that called Banks the real ‘mean girl.’

In the post, Campbell shared an article from The Things, titled “Here’s Why Fans Are Starting to Think Tyra Banks Is the Real Mean Girl, Not Naomi Campbell.” The rivalry between the women is well-known and even sometimes considered “iconic,” but this took it to a new level for fans of the women.

Campbell’s post is now-deleted, but fans saw it before it was taken down, posting screenshots on Instagram and Twitter.

Campbell Shared an Article Calling Banks a ‘Mean Girl’

LMAO Naomi really posted this. I am gagging pic.twitter.com/mwec8ZADr2 — glacier boy (@sirrkhalil) November 17, 2020

Naomi Campbell shared the article with her 9.8 million Instagram followers before later deleting it.

“LMAO Naomi really posted this. I am gagging,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another tweeted, “Why would she post this???? I’m crying lmaooooooooo”

When people asked what the feud was about, one user responded, “Tyra claims that Naomi was mean to her way back in the day (as in the ’90s) lol and she’s been holding onto that since.”

Neither Banks nor Campbell has commented on the article being shared.

The Article Referred to America’s Next Top Model Clips Portraying Banks in a Negative Light

When the clips began to surface, Banks took to Twitter to apologize.

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” she shared on Twitter. “Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

According to the article Campbell shared, ANTM included plenty of makeover scenes where Banks asked contestants to change their natural looks, cutting off their hair, dying their hair and any other number of things that could make them more “runway-ready.”

The article continues, outlining a number of things that were seen as problematic coming from re-watching America’s Next Top Model and eventually making the argument that Campbell was nicer than Banks.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, however, Banks said she doesn’t see what went on between her and Campbell as a rivalry because she doesn’t appreciate that word.

“I’m very sensitive to that word because a rivalry is with two equals to me, whereas one was very dominant,” Banks told the interviewer. “She was a supermodel and I was just some new girl that got on a plane from Paris and was studying fashion in magazines at a fashion library.”

She added that she had very hard days in Paris when she would go home “at night crying my eyes out because a woman that I was looking up to seemed like she just didn’t want me to be there, and was doing everything in her power to make me go away.”

The feud culminated in 2005 when Campbell was a guest on The Tyra Banks Show. Banks said she started her healing from their previous confrontations at that time.

Campbell opened up to Vogue in 2020, saying that “anger is an emotion” and she’s made a lot of mistakes in her life.

“I don’t like people around me that sugar-coat… enablers don’t work for me,” she continued. “I only can learn if you teach me and tell me my mistakes. If you just keep saying, ‘Yes, Yes, Yes’ people for me are not in my life. I try not to have in my life. They’ve done no good for me in my life.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Reveals Dress Rehearsal Injury

