DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess Calls Out Women Who ‘Shame’ & ‘Harass’ Her

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess once again shut down people who are negative on social media in a pregnancy update post.

Burgess and her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, announced that their son is due on July 4, 2022, and the star regularly updates fans about her pregnancy.

Green has three children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, with his ex-wife Meghan Fox, and a son, Kassius, 19, with Vanessa Marcil.

On April 11, 2022, Burgess shared that she had officially entered her third trimester.

“I am rapidly leaving the cute fun stage and headed toward the ‘cut this thing out of me’ stage,” she wrote. “Convinced now that I’ve created the next Bruce Lee… that is the ONLY explanation for what’s happening inside this belly.”

Burgess Slammed People Who Are Negative on Her Posts

Burgess went on in the post to share that her baby is now almost 3 lbs and joked that she would be “scheduling a freaking C section FR otherwise RIP my vagina.”

“What I’ve found most interesting recently is the fact that so many women on here want to shame and harass and hardcore judge a pregnant woman,” she wrote. “It’s sad to see and hard to understand. This whole moment is so beautiful and a LEARNING CURVE for everyone during every pregnancy. Because every pregnancy is different. Your journey isn’t mine and mine isn’t yours.”

Burgess shared that she loves being able to share her journey with her followers.

“And yet so many can’t just enjoy the share, they have to pull it apart for their own… enjoyment? Validation? Justification? I’m not sure,” she added. “But in saying that there is an abundance of women following me that there is an abundance of women following me how are supportive and kind and offer advice in ways that are welcome and appreciated.”

Burgess said that women are “straight up f***nig miracles for what we can do, create and endure.”

Burgess Shared a Video of Her Finding Out She’s Pregnant

In a post on Instagram, Burgess shared a video of herself looking at a pregnancy test and crying along with the aftermath of the test and announcing the pregnancy to their families. “I can’t watch this without crying,” Burgess wrote in the caption. “It’s the handshake between Bri and my Dad that gets me every time. Can a heart be broken and full at the same time about the same moment? Mine feels that way.” She added, “3 months to go until I step into the role of Parent. I have no idea what I’m doing but I’m surrounded by people that do. People I love and trust deeply. And, I trust my own instincts and nurturing nature. I know I’m meant for this. I’m meant for him.” In the video, Burgess said that the pregnancy wasn’t planned, “but the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

