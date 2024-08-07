DWTS Alum Arrested in Missouri

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” alum, Nelly, was arrested by the State of Missouri Highway Patrol, Gaming Division at the Hollywood Casino on August 7, Officer Terry McComas of the Maryland Heights Police Department told Heavy via email.

The rapper, whose real name is Cornell Haynes II, was charged with possession of a control substance (specifically four ecstasy pills) and not having insurance, per the police record obtained by Heavy.

The 49-year-old was taken into custody at 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning. From there, he was also arrested “for Failure to Appear on an old traffic charge out of Maryland Heights,” according to Officer McComas. Nelly has already been released per the online police record.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Nelly for additional comment.

People Reacted to Nelly’s Arrest on Reddit

Heavy obtained Nelly’s mugshot photo from the Maryland Heights Police Department. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath. He also had a silver chain around his neck.

Shortly after news broke that Nelly had been arrested, dozens of people took to Reddit to react.

“He forgot this old piece of wisdom – never break the law when you’re breaking the law,” one person wrote.

“Yeah you don’t mess with MHPD, they’re bored in their dodge sports cars,” someone else added.

“You don’t get rich off of music, kids. Even the top acts have side hustles. A lot of these rappers are drug dealers to the stars. Nelly ain’t been in demand in a while. A long while. They are called ‘starving artists’ for a reason,” a third comment read.

“Nelly my dude I know you can afford insurance,” a fourth Instagram user said.

“Well this is the 20th time he has been arrested and never seems to suffer the repercussions the rest of us do,” another comment read.

Nelly Is Expecting a Child With Ashanti

The St. Louis rapper has rekindled his relationship with Ashanti and the two are expecting a baby together. According to Essence, the two are also are engaged.

“Baby baby baby baby,” Ashanti captioned an Instagram post on April 17. The joint post with Nelly is the top pinned post on his feed. It’s also the most recent post that Nelly has shared.

At least one Redditor commented on the fact that the rapper is going to have another baby.

“Isn’t Ashanti due any day now with her and Nelly’s baby?? As a fellow Advanced Maternal Age Mom, I’m upset on her behalf. Seriously, he needs to quit all this crap,” the Reddit user wrote on the aforementioned thread.

Nelly and Ashanti first started dating in 2003. They split about 10 years later, per People magazine, but reunited in 2021.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Mourns Loss of Ex-Girlfriend