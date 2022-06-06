‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Slams Lawsuit Filed Against Them

NeNe Leakes is being sued, but the reality TV star and “Dancing With the Stars” alum is hitting back at the lawsuit.

According to TMZ, Leakes is being sued by her boyfriend’s wife. The lawsuit, according to the site, is “for allegedly sleeping with her man, causing her marriage to collapse.”

The lawsuit was filed by Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh against Leakes.

Leakes is dating Nyonisela Sioh, and TMZ reports that Tehmeh-Sioh claims emotional distress, mental anguish and “a loss of affection” in the suit due to pictures of Leakes and Sioh being posted.

The suit was filed in North Carolina, and, according to Montgomery Family Law, people can be sued for alienation of affection there.

“Alienation of affection allows a spouse to sue a third party for wrongful acts that deprived them of the love and affection of their spouse,” the firm states.

Leakes Denies the Allegations

Leakes took to Instagram to deny the allegations of being a “husband stealer.”

“[There’s] a lot going on in the world,” Leakes said on Instagram Live, per Page Six. “I’m already out here a husband stealer, and this is too much. Ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never.”

Leakes jokingly added, “nobody wants to steal nobody else’s problems. So nonetheless, I love you guys.”

The Lawsuit Alleges an Affair

According to Page Six, the lawsuit alleges that Leakes and Sioh “engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited, and adulterous affair without [her] knowledge or consent.

She added that her husband “repeatedly lied to [her] about his whereabouts” and the affair caused her “embarrassment, humiliation, and disgrace.”

Tehmeh-Sioh is suing for $100,000 in damages for “alienation of affections” and “criminal conversation.”

After the lawsuit was filed, Leakes posted several smiling photos with her boyfriend online alongside the tune of “Hrs and Hrs” by Muni Long.

“Yours, mine ours,” the lyrics read while Leakes and her boyfriend spent time together in a video. “I could do this for hours, ist and talk to you for hours.”

The couple has been together since December 2021, according to People. The relationship started months after Leake’s husband, Gregg Leakes, died. A source told the outlet at the time that Sioh brought joy to Leakes while she was grieving.

This lawsuit is not the only one that Leakes is currently involved with. According to reports by The Associated Press, Leakes is currently suing Bravo, Andy Cohen, and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” alleging racism and a hostile work environment.

“NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated – if not, encouraged,” The Hollywood Reporter reports that documents in the case state.

The suit alleges that housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann during season one of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” said “words to the effect of: ‘I don’t want to sit around with NeNe and eat chicken,'” which, according to the suit, “perpetuated an offensive stereotype about African Americans.”

The suit also alleges that the “racially offensive and stereotypical” comments continued for years, even after executives became aware of the situation.

“From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives,” Leakes’ lawyer David deRubertis told The Hollywood Reporter.

